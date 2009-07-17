from the resume-filming dept.
A federal judge has ruled that Utah's ban on secretly filming farm and slaughterhouse operations is unconstitutional:
[U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby] rejected the state's defense of the law, saying Utah had failed to show the ban was intended to ensure the safety of animals and farm workers from disease or injury.
In his ruling, Shelby noted that one of the bill's sponsors in the state legislature, Rep. John Mathis, said the ban was a response to "a trend nationally of some propaganda groups ... with a stated objective of undoing animal agriculture in the United States." The judge noted that another sponsor, Sen. David Hinkins said it targeted "vegetarian people that [are] trying to kill the animal industry."
Ag-gag is a term used to describe a class of anti-whistleblower laws that apply within the agriculture industry.
Previously: Dairy Lobbyist Crafted Idaho's "Ag-Gag" Legislation
Federal Judge Strikes Down Idaho's "Ag-Gag" Law
The Intercept reporter Lee Fang obtained emails through an Idaho public records request exposing dairy lobbyist involvement in crafting "Ag-gag" legislation. "Ag-gag" describes a class of agricultural industry anti-whistleblower legislation that now exists in several states, usually prohibiting photography and audio/visual recording:
State Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, said he sponsored the bill in response to an activist-filmed undercover video that showed cows at an Idaho plant being beaten by workers, dragged by the neck with chains, and forced to live in pens covered in fæces, which activists said made the cows slip, fall and injure themselves. The facility, Bettencourt Dairies, is a major supplier for Burger King and Kraft. The workers who were filmed were fired.
Introducing the bill, Patrick compared the activists behind the Bettencourt video to marauding invaders who burned crops to starve their enemies. "This is clear back in the sixth century B.C.," Patrick said, according to Al Jazeera America. "This is the way you combat your enemies." Patrick's bill was introduced on February 10, 2014, sailed through committee within days, and was signed by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter on February 28. The legislation calls for a year in jail and fines up to $5,000 for covertly recording abuses on farms or for those who lie on employment applications about ties to animal rights groups or news organizations.
But the groundwork was laid by Dan Steenson, a registered lobbyist (pdf) for the Idaho Dairymen's Association, a trade group for the industry. Steenson testified in support of the ag-gag bill, clearly disclosing his relationship with the trade group. Emails, however, show that he also helped draft the bill. On January 30, before Sen. Patrick's bill was formally introduced, Steenson emailed Bob Naerebout, another Dairymen lobbyist, and Brian Kane, the Assistant Chief Deputy of the state attorney general's office, with a copy of the legislation. "The attached draft incorporates the suggestions you gave us this morning," Steenson wrote, thanking Kane for his help in reviewing the bill. Kane responded with "one minor addition" to the legislation, which he described to Steenson as "your draft." The draft text of the legislation emailed by Steenson closely mirrors the bill (pdf) signed into law.
Original Submission
A federal judge in Idaho has ruled that an "ag-gag" law is unconstitutional. For those unfamilar, an ag-gag law, as defined by the article is "[a law that] outlawed undercover investigations of farming operations, is no more. A judge in the federal District Court for Idaho decided Monday that it was unconstitutional, citing First Amendment protections for free speech". As reported:
Laws in Montana, Utah, North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa have also made it illegal for activists to smuggle cameras into industrial animal operations. But now those laws' days could be numbered, according to the lead attorney for the coalition of animal welfare groups that sued the state of Idaho.
"This is a total victory on our two central constitutional claims," says University of Denver law professor Justin Marceau, who represented the plaintiff, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, in the case. "Ag-gag laws violate the First Amendment and Equal Protection Clause. This means that these laws all over the country are in real danger."
"Ag-gag" refers to a variety of laws meant to curb undercover investigations of agricultural operations, often large dairy, poultry and pork farms. The Idaho law criminalized video or audio recording of a farm without the owner's consent, and lying to a farm owner to gain employment there to do an undercover investigation.
Previously: Dairy Lobbyist Crafted Idaho's "Ag-Gag" Legislation.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @09:18PM
Those libruls are meddling where they don't belong. Again.
Courts. Pfft! They're just tools of the Communist scum who want to destroy America!
These are the same people who want our women to breed with raghead terr'ists!
Farmers should erect electrified razor wire fences and hire armed guards to shoot on sight.
These filthy fifth-columnists need a lesson to be taught!
#MAGA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @09:23PM
It is more efficient to eat at the lowest trophic level. See the info at the link below :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trophic_level [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Sunday July 09, @10:04PM
So in your next life ask to come back as zooplankton.
In this life, I'm descended from near-apex omnivores, so I'll continue to eat that way, thank you very much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 09, @10:10PM
There's always a smart-mouthed prick like you who makes meaningless worthless idiotic comments in these discussions.
When your cancer comes, know that I will be laughing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Lagg on Sunday July 09, @09:42PM
This asshole trying to make people think it's a Vegan thing. Like everyone who takes issue with the weird and honestly kind of gross and unhygenic commercial slaughtering operations is some kind of tree hugger. Another example of these people not having a clue who they represent. I don't even come from any sort of butchering family or anything storied like that but I've seen enough videos of commercial ops compared to guys I know that slaughtered their own chicken. I would probably not eat commercial meat if I didn't like it so much and was okay with the markup on small business stuff.
Also that may sound picky but I've read enough to think that their germ control is basically fighting floods of chemicals with other chemicals at this point. We trust non-chemists too much with chemistry just because they hire some.
Also worth noting: What value would a private farm that didn't think it was doing gross stuff when slaughtering have in such a law? There's not much reason (besides offending fake moral sensibilities) to not just let them get right up and film when they slaughter poultry. Doesn't surprise me that it was a dairy lobbyist, dairy operations are apparently pretty gross too. I never want to enjoy strawberry milk again. If they're undercover PETA people let the world laugh at them for thinking human survival is a life choice.
I'm still a massive hypocrite though in that I'd prefer commercial eggs that have strict processes for making sure they're not fertile. Chicken fetus isn't my thang.
You know what the screwiest thing is? Rep. John Mathis is apparently a veterinarian.
http://lagg.me [lagg.me] 🗿
8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
