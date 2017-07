Privacy... when it comes to AT&T, it may once again come at a cost:

AT&T plans to reinstate their GigaPower pay-for-privacy scheme, as revealed by AT&T VP Robert Quinn in a recent interview with C-SPAN. In 2014, AT&T started offering GigaPower 300 Mbps fiber internet in cities around the United States. Users signing up had the option of paying $29 more per month to guarantee that AT&T doesn't snoop on your internet traffic and serve you advertisements and offers from their MITM position on your internet. Yes, they actually put a price on privacy and it's coming back. GigaOM discovered that $29 a month ($348 per year) isn't even the real price of buying your privacy back from AT&T – the total bill could run up to $800 per year.

How well would a VPN protect you from this, and at what cost in [in]convenience?