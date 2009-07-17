from the Lily-Tomlin dept.
Privacy... when it comes to AT&T, it may once again come at a cost:
AT&T plans to reinstate their GigaPower pay-for-privacy scheme, as revealed by AT&T VP Robert Quinn in a recent interview with C-SPAN. In 2014, AT&T started offering GigaPower 300 Mbps fiber internet in cities around the United States. Users signing up had the option of paying $29 more per month to guarantee that AT&T doesn't snoop on your internet traffic and serve you advertisements and offers from their MITM position on your internet. Yes, they actually put a price on privacy and it's coming back. GigaOM discovered that $29 a month ($348 per year) isn't even the real price of buying your privacy back from AT&T – the total bill could run up to $800 per year.
How well would a VPN protect you from this, and at what cost in [in]convenience?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @01:24AM
A VPN is fun to install, but watching someone else do it on YouTube is boring as hell.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=softether [youtube.com]
Why YouTube? Dumbshits be dumb.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @01:29AM (2 children)
By now, you are a certified moron if you pay AT&T for anything. If there is no alternative, go without or move.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @01:38AM (1 child)
Can't move without money, can't get money without a job, can't get a job without a phone.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @01:39AM
And you don't need AT&T for any of those items you mentioned. Do you have any other stupid comments to make ?
Reply to This
Parent