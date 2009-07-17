Stories
Extinct Crocodile Had the Teeth of a T. Rex

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 10, @01:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the pearly-whites dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Researchers have described new fossils belonging to an extinct crocodile-like creature that had a set of serrated teeth like those of a T. rex.

The animal was a top predator in Madagascar 170 million years ago, around the time dinosaurs roamed Earth. Its huge jaw and serrated teeth suggest that, like T. rex, it fed on hard animal tissue such as bone and tendon. It appears to be the earliest and biggest representative of a group of croc-like animals called Notosuchians.

The animal's scientific name is Razanandrongobe sakalavae, which means "giant lizard ancestor from Sakalava region".

Razanandrongobe sakalavae, a gigantic mesoeucrocodylian from the Middle Jurassic of Madagascar, is the oldest known notosuchian (open, DOI: 10.7717/peerj.3481) (DX)

Original Submission


