An Oklahoma City man was arrested last Saturday after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the force (or perhaps a rip in space-time): two roommates were arguing over whether Star Wars or Star Trek was the better movie, and things got too intense.

A police report provided to Ars does not specify precisely which of the myriad movies and/or shows the men were griping about. However, it does say that during the argument, the victim, Bradley Warren Burk, went back to his room in the same building. (The two men, who Burk said were not friends, but merely acquaintances, live at a " transitional living program and emergency shelter for homeless young men.")

As he did so, Burk told his neighbor, 23-year-old Jerome Dewayne Whyte, that Whyte was "just a trick."

This angered Whyte, who next shouted back at him, "you wanna replay that?!?!" as he shoved Burk to the ground. Whyte began choking Burk, which resulted in Burk falling in and out of consciousness. In the scuffle, Burk reached for a nearby pocket knife to "defend himself." Whyte seemingly tried to grab it away and managed to cut himself, at which point he retreated.

Whyte was charged with assault and battery and possession of marijuana. He was taken to county jail.