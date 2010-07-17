A public interest group wants the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on its proposal to kill net neutrality regulations.

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) filed a motion on Friday to delay the FCC's proceeding to undo its net neutrality rules, pending the release of documents the group has requested from the agency.

The NHMC says it filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for consumer complaints about the open internet since the net neutrality rules went into place in 2015.

Carmen Scurato, the group's director of legal affairs, said that the requested documents will affect the public's view of the rules.

"The information that NHMC urges the FCC to release would provide essential insight into the value of maintaining the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order," Scurato said in a statement.

"Millions of consumers have voiced their concerns about eliminating net neutrality protections and the agency should release all complaints that members of the public have submitted showing how the Open Internet Order has served as a tool in protecting our consumer rights."