Group Asks FCC to Delay Net Neutrality Repeal Proceeding

posted by cmn32480 on Monday July 10, @09:04PM   Printer-friendly
Fnord666 writes:

A public interest group wants the Federal Communications Commission to hold off on its proposal to kill net neutrality regulations.

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) filed a motion on Friday to delay the FCC's proceeding to undo its net neutrality rules, pending the release of documents the group has requested from the agency.

The NHMC says it filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for consumer complaints about the open internet since the net neutrality rules went into place in 2015.

Carmen Scurato, the group's director of legal affairs, said that the requested documents will affect the public's view of the rules.
"The information that NHMC urges the FCC to release would provide essential insight into the value of maintaining the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order," Scurato said in a statement.

"Millions of consumers have voiced their concerns about eliminating net neutrality protections and the agency should release all complaints that members of the public have submitted showing how the Open Internet Order has served as a tool in protecting our consumer rights."

Source: TheHill

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @09:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @09:10PM (#537327)

    This administration (and congress) want to see bleeding on the streets as evidence that they've found the sweet spot for their policies. Run it like a business, right?

