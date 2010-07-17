It appears the finer points of the amazing technology were lost on the sheriff's detective who filed the warrant, describing himself as the affiant. "Alexis which Affiant knows to be a Google Smart Radio, heard 'call Sheriff's,' Det. Cameron Carroll wrote. "Alexis the radio then called 911.'"

The department's grasp of technology was further called into question when Amazon told Buzzfeed that Alexa can't call 911. "Alexa calling and messaging does not support 911 calls," a company representative told the news site. The words 'call the sheriff' would not lead Alexa to call the cops, the representative said.