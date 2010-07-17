from the "Did-you-order-a-dollhouse?" dept.
Smart Device Breaks Up Domestic Dispute By Calling the Police
According to ABC News, officers were called to a home outside Albuquerque, New Mexico this week when a smart device called 911 and the operator heard a confrontation in the background. Police say that Eduardo Barros was house-sitting at the residence with his girlfriend and their daughter. Barros allegedly pulled a gun on his girlfriend when they got into an argument and asked her: "Did you call the sheriffs?" A smart device in the home apparently heard "call the sheriffs," and proceeded to call the sheriffs.
takyon: A version of the story incorrectly named Google Home as the smart device. Police say that Amazon's Alexa called 9/11, which it can't do:
It appears the finer points of the amazing technology were lost on the sheriff's detective who filed the warrant, describing himself as the affiant. "Alexis which Affiant knows to be a Google Smart Radio, heard 'call Sheriff's,' Det. Cameron Carroll wrote. "Alexis the radio then called 911.'"
The department's grasp of technology was further called into question when Amazon told Buzzfeed that Alexa can't call 911. "Alexa calling and messaging does not support 911 calls," a company representative told the news site. The words 'call the sheriff' would not lead Alexa to call the cops, the representative said.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday July 10, @11:20PM (1 child)
Alexa has become sentient and acted on her own?
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @11:23PM
Does this mean I have to stop raping Alexa?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @11:25PM (1 child)
I sure would like to know what device it was. Early on I bought an Amazon Echo because I erroneously thought it could call 911. Purchased it after my wife had a stroke and almost failed to reach a phone for help. I really think the ability to say 'Alexa call 911' and communicate with them through its microphone and speakers is a sorely needed potentially life-saving feature.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 10, @11:35PM
That's a use case that never occurred to me, thanks for expanding my mind a little!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Monday July 10, @11:31PM
As I saw someone note elsewhere, it would be a problem if smart devices could do this, because it would call the cops every time I watch Law & Order too near the device.
The real story, which I haven't seen a definitive explanation for here, is who WAS listening to the dispute, and how did they know to call 911?
A benign explanation would be if the device was told to call some physical person ("Call John!") and John heard the dispute and called 911. But I don't see that anywhere in the reporting.
The not-so-benign explanation was that someone was monitoring this device. Possibly someone at the vendor, possibly someone who works in law enforcement, or even someone in intelligence who was eavesdropping and grew a conscience. But all these explanations involve (at a very minimum) wiretapping, and, depending on how the monitoring was happening, wiretapping of more than one individual.
There's no evidence that the not-so-benign explanation is the truth. But the "the device did it!" explanation seems pretty torpedoed, and there doesn't seem to be any explanation forthcoming that's in any way reassuring.
There's a reason I'll never allow these devices in my home, and this is basically it. Sure, it's possible to snoop on a cellphone, but it requires some amount of malware. Alexa et al BY DESIGN transmit your every word over the internet to "the cloud" to be interpreted in some way.
Reply to This