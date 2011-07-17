17/07/11/0118244 story
In a shift from a mere couple of years ago, when a majority of Republican-Americans thought that higher education was a good thing, the majority of them now believe the opposite.
A Pew Research Center survey published Monday revealed voters have grown apart in their support of secondary education since the 2016 presidential election season, when a majority of Democratic and Republican Americans agreed the nation’s universities serve as a benefit for the U.S. Whereas 54 percent of Republicans said "colleges and universities had a positive impact on the way things were going in the country" in 2015, the majority now believe the opposite, with 58 percent saying such institutions negatively impact the state of the union.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @05:04AM (2 children)
College degrees raise the price of labor, and we simply can't afford to pay market rate wages. Until the last batch of college graduates starve to death, all new hires will be H1B.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @05:14AM (1 child)
Either there is a good supply of laborers (including intellectual laborers), or there is not.
Basic economic dictates that if the cost of such labor is rising, then the demand for such labor is outpacing the supply.
Given that universities are supposed to be increasing that supply, these rising costs could reasonably be interpreted as universities not doing what they claim to be doing: Producing useful people.
Given the increasing costs of a university education, it must further be interpreted that universities in their present rendition are bad for society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @05:31AM
Universities are not producing useful people, they're instead producing entitled SJWs who demand high wages to pay off their student debts. H1Bs aren't entitled whiny snowflakes, and we can pay them peanuts. So, demand for college graduates does not exist. We're hiring H1Bs instead.
love,
Your Republican Overlords
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 11, @05:11AM
Umm... "If you think education is expensive, try ignorance" (Derek Bok [wikipedia.org]
You see... the USSR failed because it educated too many, leaving a large intelligentsia with nothing better to do than to think; shite, they were doing it even in Gulags!
Dangerous habit, this thinking. We can't risk it in US, not even if there's almost a 100% guarantee the school will fail to instill this habit.
(Quick now!! EoFY sale at iPhones! Once they are gone, they are gone.)
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @05:20AM (1 child)
Voters react to colleges succumbed into political bullshit? Education is likely not going out of usefulness, even in raw economical terms. But if what is done in colleges is something else than useful education then of course support will vanish. Additional complications is rigged work market.
It does however matter what subject it is..
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 11, @05:41AM
A simplistic explanation, don't you think?
Education is not primarily to provide the graduate with a job, is about teaching the graduate how to think for her/himself.
It's not teaching "what" and "how" it (should be) teaching "why" (and "when" - temporal context - and "where" - spatial context).
Teaching "what/how" is training.
An educated person should be able to orient her/himself in a given reality and assess what s/he can do in the circumstances and find something that's useful. Is IT becoming outsourced? Look around, perhaps driving earth-moving equipment is better? Well, you'll do it for a bit - a 2-3 weeks training course will cost you less than the latest iGadget - and you'll do it knowing well you don't quite fit in there and arrange for some exit conditions. Or buy yourself a second-hand van and go exploring, do something here and there for a while. Get to know one's limits and one's capabilities.
US economic life is getting rigged? Immigration is still an option - let the US politicians quarrel and conduct make-believe politics (while feeding corpo-cleptocracy) and find yourself a country in which common-sense didn't become extinct. Education should have give one a hint that such countries exists - the Internet is cheap, one can inform oneself about different options.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Tuesday July 11, @05:38AM
Seriously! The Rethuglicans are not only the party of Unser Drumpfenfurher, but they champion ignorance and idiocy at every turn! Thinking about this fills me with rage, it's hard to keep myself from shaking sometimes thinking about how much these rural and suburban idiots want to undermine even the basic human ability to reason. The fact that we, the people, have to put up with this is beyond comprehension. How is this even possible? May the Gods put an end to our pain soon. I don't know how much longer humanity can take affronts like this without collapsing entirely...
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday July 11, @05:40AM
The current colleges will probably need to be razed to the ground and new ones relaunched. Because the current ones aren't interested in the pursuit of knowledge or the transmission of it.
When they aren't indoctrinating young skulls of mush into useless progs they are obsessed with producing sportsball for the glory of the TV networks and the amusement of the alumni... and their own bank accounts. Or they are corrupting science with bad research or outright fraud. The last two could, in theiry at least, be cured with reforms, but the SJW infestation means they have to burn since an SJW converged institution can't be reformed; the SJWs aren't even interested in discussing the original college / university mission and the SJWs would rather see them all burn than surrender control of them. So we must agree with them, that burning is the best answer for everyone. Then when they flee the ruins like locust, bar them from infesting any other institution. Let them end up as unemployable bums.
Since tech is ALSO encroaching on the university's business model, let us leverage this happy situation.
