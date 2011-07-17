17/07/11/1149249 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday July 11, @12:50PM
from the open-sesame dept.
from the open-sesame dept.
Peter N. M. Hansteen walks through use of OpenBSD on a modern laptop in his latest blog post. While OpenBSD has a good reputation for servers and routers, many do not realize how well it works on laptops with supported hardware. He's been running it as the only OS on his laptops for well over a decade at this point and shares his experience with recent hardware. OpenBSD is clean, organized, and predictable. It does what you configure it to do, and only that, with no backtalk or second-guessing — like from other systems. Its documentation is second to none.
OpenBSD and the Modern Laptop | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Tuesday July 11, @01:11PM
https://github.com/openbsd/src/ [github.com]
Reply to This