Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

OpenBSD and the Modern Laptop

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 11, @12:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the open-sesame dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

Peter N. M. Hansteen walks through use of OpenBSD on a modern laptop in his latest blog post. While OpenBSD has a good reputation for servers and routers, many do not realize how well it works on laptops with supported hardware. He's been running it as the only OS on his laptops for well over a decade at this point and shares his experience with recent hardware. OpenBSD is clean, organized, and predictable. It does what you configure it to do, and only that, with no backtalk or second-guessing — like from other systems. Its documentation is second to none.

Original Submission


«  Researcher Manages to Register .io TLD's Authoritative Nameservers
OpenBSD and the Modern Laptop | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)