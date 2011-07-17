Stories
Ubuntu Linux is Available in the Windows Store

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday July 11, @05:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the embrace-extend-extinguish dept.
Software

Fnord666 writes:

Here's a statement that would have been unimaginable in previous years: Ubuntu has arrived in the Windows Store. As promised back in May, you can now download a flavor of the popular Linux distribution to run inside Windows 10. It won't compare to a conventional Ubuntu installation, as it's sandboxed (it has limited interaction with Windows) and is focused on running command line utilities like bash or SSH. However, it also makes running a form of Linux relatively trivial. You don't have to dual boot, install a virtual machine or otherwise jump through any hoops beyond a download and ticking a checkbox.

Source: Engadget

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @05:54PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Tuesday July 11, @05:54PM (#537705) Journal

    Don't fall for this contain, compartmentalize and crush.
    Windows 10 is evil - make sure that OS can't benefit from the FOSS ecosystem.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @05:55PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @05:55PM (#537706)

    Most people who would want this are developers, and they all run such overpowered machines that it's trivial to run real Ubuntu in a VM, also without having to reboot.

    • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday July 11, @06:01PM

      by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 11, @06:01PM (#537711)

      If all they need is ssh and a few unix utils, use Cygwin and call it a day.

    • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday July 11, @06:06PM

      by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday July 11, @06:06PM (#537717)

      Why, you ask? It's about keeping control and preventing exposure to better technology. The goal is to steer fools away from a proper Linux experience and provide something as broken as they can get away with to ensure the most negative experience possible. M$ is not new to this game. They used to advertise use of their own virtual machine to run various Linux distros. The reality was that those VMs never worked and any jackass dumb enough to try to base a course around such products ended using up all the class time, over the whole term, just dorking around with Windoze trying to get the VM to boot.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 11, @06:01PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday July 11, @06:01PM (#537712)

    One fun thing about MS adding linux compatibility in W10: our tools exist in both Win and Lin flavors, and the linux version runs 10-20% faster when running in the W10 bash shell than the native Windows tools on the same machine (running the linux version in a linux install is the fastest)

    Makes me wonder how much faster other tools are running in bash or this new Ubuntu env than in native windows...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @06:05PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @06:05PM (#537715)

      Really. The first thing that comes to mind is MS will find a way for Ubuntu to become infected...

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @06:12PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Tuesday July 11, @06:12PM (#537721) Journal

        systemd?
        I think there was some Linux distribution that added a phone-home on the search feature or such.

