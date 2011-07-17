Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why Mosquitoes Should Not be Eliminated

posted by cmn32480 on Tuesday July 11, @09:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the something-about-this-bugs-me dept.
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

A Purdue researcher and a team of scientists working on a new insecticide argue that mosquitoes should not simply be made extinct due to their role in various ecosystems. Catherine Hill, a professor of entomology, and her team are developing an insecticide that will suppress mosquitoes' ability to transmit diseases without killing the insect or interfering with other life forms. The team is based in Discovery Park, a research park dedicated to using interdisciplinary teams to solve global problems. Hill's research was one of the winners of Discovery Park's Big Idea Challenge, a program that provides resources to interdisciplinary teams with innovative research.

"For the last 20 years I've been trying to figure out how to kill mosquitoes, and then I had this epiphany where, morally, I'm just not OK with it anymore," she said.

There has been a lack of research in preserving mosquitoes because researchers have looked mostly at ways to eradicate them. Therefore, Hill thinks it is essential to consider all the possible effects of wiping out an organism that has existed for thousands of years. She points out that mosquitoes have co-evolved with many species, so there are likely other organisms that depend on them as a food source.

https://phys.org/news/2017-07-mosquitoes.html

[Source]: Why mosquitoes should not be eliminated

I was reminded of:

Anyone who thinks that they are too small to make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room. - Christine Todd Whitman

Should there be a "Save the Mosquito" movement?

Original Submission


«  Blue Origin Will Take You on a (Simulated) Space Ride at Oshkosh
Why Mosquitoes Should Not be Eliminated | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday July 11, @09:07PM

    by zocalo (302) on Tuesday July 11, @09:07PM (#537792)

    Should there be a "Save the Mosquito" movement?

    Let just ask Betteridge, shall we?

    --
    UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 11, @09:15PM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday July 11, @09:15PM (#537794)

    Should T-Rex be eliminated? Earth would never recover from the damage done in the absence of the top predator...

    The only way the Earth actually cares about the mosquitoes is because they kill hundreds of thousands of those darn humans each year (indirectly, usually).
    Some plants and animals miss the mosquitoes? Just hang in there, some other bug will fill their niche. Natural selection, it works, bitches!

  • (Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM

    by Hartree (195) on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM (#537796)

    Don't I remember this storyline from Lilo and Stitch?

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM (#537797) Journal

    Modify them so they find human blood bad tasting?

(1)