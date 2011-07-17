from the something-about-this-bugs-me dept.
A Purdue researcher and a team of scientists working on a new insecticide argue that mosquitoes should not simply be made extinct due to their role in various ecosystems. Catherine Hill, a professor of entomology, and her team are developing an insecticide that will suppress mosquitoes' ability to transmit diseases without killing the insect or interfering with other life forms. The team is based in Discovery Park, a research park dedicated to using interdisciplinary teams to solve global problems. Hill's research was one of the winners of Discovery Park's Big Idea Challenge, a program that provides resources to interdisciplinary teams with innovative research.
"For the last 20 years I've been trying to figure out how to kill mosquitoes, and then I had this epiphany where, morally, I'm just not OK with it anymore," she said.
There has been a lack of research in preserving mosquitoes because researchers have looked mostly at ways to eradicate them. Therefore, Hill thinks it is essential to consider all the possible effects of wiping out an organism that has existed for thousands of years. She points out that mosquitoes have co-evolved with many species, so there are likely other organisms that depend on them as a food source.
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-mosquitoes.html
[Source]: Why mosquitoes should not be eliminated
I was reminded of:
Anyone who thinks that they are too small to make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room. - Christine Todd Whitman
Should there be a "Save the Mosquito" movement?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday July 11, @09:07PM
Let just ask Betteridge, shall we?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 11, @09:15PM
Should T-Rex be eliminated? Earth would never recover from the damage done in the absence of the top predator...
The only way the Earth actually cares about the mosquitoes is because they kill hundreds of thousands of those darn humans each year (indirectly, usually).
Some plants and animals miss the mosquitoes? Just hang in there, some other bug will fill their niche. Natural selection, it works, bitches!
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM
Don't I remember this storyline from Lilo and Stitch?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @09:20PM
Modify them so they find human blood bad tasting?
