Environmental scientists are warning of a sixth mass extinction, pointing to a decline in vertebrate population sizes, even among species of least concern:
Many scientists say it's abundantly clear that Earth is entering its sixth mass-extinction event, meaning three-quarters of all species could disappear in the coming centuries. That's terrifying, especially since humans are contributing to this shift.
But that's not even the full picture of the "biological annihilation" people are inflicting on the natural world, according to a study published Monday [open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1704949114] [DX] in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Gerardo Ceballos, an ecology professor at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, and his co-authors, including well-known Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich, cite striking new evidence that populations of species we thought were common are suffering in unseen ways. "What is at stake is really the state of humanity," Ceballos told CNN.
The authors: Gerardo Ceballos, Paul R. Ehrlich, and Rodolfo Dirzo.
Also at The Guardian and DW.
Related: For the Second Time, We Are Witnessing a New Geological Epoch: The Anthropocene
Crystals Win in the Anthropocene: 208 Manmade Minerals Identified
11,700 years ago, the Earth suffered a catastrophic climate change. As the ice age ended, sea levels rose by 120 meters, the days grew warmer, and many kinds of plant and animal life died out. But one animal began to thrive more than ever before. Homo sapiens, which had already spread to every continent except Antarctica, came up with a new survival strategy. Today, we call it farming.
Thanks in part to that innovation, humans survived to witness the dramatic transition from the Pleistocene epoch to the Holocene—it was the first such geological transition in almost 2 million years. But now geologists say we're witnessing another transition, as we move from the Holocene into an epoch called the Anthropocene. Here's what that means.
[Continues...]
Scientists have found over 200 new minerals that exist only due to human activity:
Scientists have identified 208 new minerals that owe their existence wholly or in part to humans. Many in the list have been found down old mine tunnels or on slag heaps where water and even fire have had the opportunity to work up novel compounds.
It is another example, the researchers argue, of our pervasive influence on the planet. New minerals and mineral-like compounds are now being formed faster than at anytime in Earth's history, they say. "These 200 minerals are roughly 4% of the total known minerals, but they all occurred in the last couple of thousand years, most in the last couple of hundred years," explained Robert Hazen from the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington DC.
[...] It is further evidence, if more were needed, that Earth has now entered a new epoch. Currently, geologists label the time since the last ice age, 11,700 years ago, as the Holocene. But there is a push to introduce a new classification to reflect the immense, planet-wide changes driven by humans in recent decades - and for it to be called the Anthropocene Epoch. The list of new man-mediated minerals bolsters the case.
Also at The Washington Post, Scientific American, and The Guardian.
On the mineralogy of the "Anthropocene Epoch" (DOI: 10.2138/am-2017-5875) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @10:50PM
Asteroids got nothing on us
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @11:21PM
Thats assuming that scenario 8.5, which is 10 degrees per year, scenario is proven true.
However, when the Bodes network algorithm is completed, the F values equals 1.2, which means 1.2 degrees of warming per century is natural.
So this report is basically imaginary blackmail asking for cash to shut up children of the selfesteme generation.
Ultimately more Fake news.
Why is soylent still a man mde global warming believing platform? Are you situated in the California thought bubble?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @11:26PM (1 child)
>including well-known Stanford University biologist Paul Ehrlich
You forgot to mention what he is well known for. Apocalyptic doomsday scenarios that never, ever come to pass.
After 50 years of this, you'd think people would catch on.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Tuesday July 11, @11:47PM
We got lucky with technological improvements and some political sanity. That luck may run out.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 11, @11:37PM
Get your popcorn here! Popcorn!
