from the police-just-want-their-privacy dept.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has sued the city of Albuquerque, seeking records by the city's police department about its use of stingrays, also known as cell-site simulators.
In May 2017, the ACLU of New Mexico filed a public records request to the Albuquerque Police Department (which has been under federal monitoring for years), seeking a slew of information about stingrays. The requested info included confirmation on whether the police had stingrays, "policies and procedures," and contracts with the Harris Corporation, among other materials. Albuquerque denied many of these requests, citing a state law that allows some public records to be withheld on the grounds that they reveal "confidential sources, methods." So, last week, the ACLU of New Mexico sued.
As Ars has been reporting for years, stingrays are used by law enforcement to determine a mobile phone's location by spoofing a cell tower. In some cases, stingrays can intercept calls and text messages. Once deployed, the devices intercept data from a target phone along with information from other phones within the vicinity. At times, police have falsely claimed the use of a confidential informant when they have actually deployed these particularly sweeping and intrusive surveillance tools. Often, they are used to locate criminal suspects.
A lawyer for the police department did not immediately respond to Ars' request for comment.
APD spokeswoman Celina Espinoza told the Albuquerque Journal in a statement that the department "follows legal standards with the use of any technology," but did not answer further questions.
Source: Ars Technica
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday July 12, @12:29AM (2 children)
Stingrays are unconstitutional to anyone who pays attention, even though a court has yet to declare them so. Actually, if memory serves, a court did rule them unconstitutional a couple months back, but I'm too lazy to google.
The Albuquerque PD needs to both suck a bag of dicks, and be forced to pay out millions over this.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday July 12, @01:00AM (1 child)
Also to lazy to google for citations, but Albuquerque has also been in the news for doing that civil forfeiture thing, after the feds have told states to quit that shit. The cops don't work for the people in Albuquerque, they work for themselves.
If you think about it, it's a pretty good racket. Monitor anyone and everyone, and when you find them doing something you don't like, you seize all their assets. Car, money, maybe even their home, anything in their home, sell it all off, and pocket the money. If anyone sues, you have some crooked judges in your arsenal, so you frame that person for something/anything and send him to prison.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @01:10AM
...........but enough about the details of how SN extorts donations.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday July 12, @12:42AM (3 children)
A spectrum analyzer and capture mechanism that is on board a drone flying above the city should find these kind of radio transmitters?
As time goes on there will be more phones around that can identify this kind of abuse. Ie ones with a real OS and proper software.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @12:50AM
A spectrum analyzer and capture mechanism that is on board a drone flying above the city should find these kind of radio transmitters? Good way to get arrested on federal charges. The spectrum analyzer not so much, but if you capture and try to decode then good luck.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @01:14AM (1 child)
Honestly, the drone would not be needed. You can't hide a cell tower, even a bugged one. Each cell has a number (several really but one for simplicity's sake), including the stingrays. It HAS to announce itself to the surrounding space and phones nearby automatically tune to it. LEOs and TLAs biggest fear is that the public will become so knowledgeable about these devices that they will be identifiable and black list radio cells that match. Unlike radar detectors they won't exactly be able to ban or jail you for using them. Then all this money they spent to develop this and keep it secret from us will all have been wasted. I'm waiting patiently for this inevitable outcome.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @01:19AM
I nominate cafebabe to bring this inevitable outcome to fruition.
Reply to This
Parent