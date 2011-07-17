from the Kaspersky-the-Friendly-Ghostsky dept.
According to emails from October 2009 obtained by Jordan Robertson and Michael Riley at Bloomberg it appears that Kaspersky Lab has been working with Russian Intelligence. Despite long standing rumours over these connections Eugene Kaspersky has always denied this to be the case, including as recently as last week in response to questions in the US Senate by Florida Republican Marco Rubio when he stated that "Claims about Kaspersky Lab’s ties to the Kremlin are “unfounded conspiracy theories” and “total BS,”" on Reddit, and even offering to hand over the source code to the US Government for inspection.
While the exact nature of the co-operation with the FSB is still unclear, in the emails Kaspersky outlines a project undertaken in secret a year earlier “per a big request on the Lubyanka side,” a reference to the FSB offices, that “includes both technology to protect against attacks (filters) as well as interaction with the hosters (‘spreading’ of sacrifice) and active countermeasures (about which, we keep quiet) and so on,” Kaspersky wrote in one of the emails. Kaspersky Lab has confirmed that the emails are authentic. Whether this was legitimate work with the FSB in the prevention of cybercrime or securing FSB facilities or something more nefarious, it seems likely that this is not going to alleviate concerns over the use of their software putting further pressure on Kaspersky's business in other countries.
Kaspersky Lab is willing to go to extreme lengths to reassure the U.S. government about the security of its products:
Eugene Kaspersky is willing to turn over computer code to United States authorities to prove that his company's security products have not been compromised by the Russian government, The Associated Press reported early Sunday.
"If the United States needs, we can disclose the source code," said the creator of beleaguered Moscow-based computer security company Kaspersky Lab in an interview with the AP.
"Anything I can do to prove that we don't behave maliciously I will do it."
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Wednesday July 12, @02:18AM
Computer security corporation that tries to land contracts with US governments also works with other governments - big surprise!
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday July 12, @02:19AM
All right thinking people must express outrage at this. A Russian company selling products to their government! Don't they know that in $current_year Russis is EVIL? And not just selling to the government, they sold to their government's intelligence service. Horror! Shun, shun, shun!
Microsoft would never sell product to the USG. Never! Google wouldn't either. Apple? Need you even ask whether Holy Apple would sell to USG? Of course not! Not even while Chocolate Jesus was in charge, because they know that a fluke like that is a one off and their products would fall into the hands of the next evil white guy elected, and look how wise they were to prevent Trump from getting this grimy paws on their tech.
Seriously though, this daily Russia!, Russia!, Russia narrative is growing tedious.
