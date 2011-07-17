Stories
Microsoft Pledges to Connect 2 Million Rural Americans with Broadband Internet Access

posted by martyb on Wednesday July 12, @04:54AM   Printer-friendly
from the that-would-be-a-'bit'-of-an-improvement dept.
Career & Education Techonomics

takyon writes:

Microsoft has announced an effort to get broadband access to rural Americans. 34 million Americans do not have broadband Internet access, defined as a 25 Mbps connection by the FCC, and of these, 23.4 million live in rural areas. Microsoft has pledged to connect 2 million rural Americans to the Internet with broadband within five years, and push other companies and regulators to handle the full 23.4 million:

In some rural areas, parents have to drive their kids to the parking lot of the local library so their kids can file homework. In 2017, not being online hurts your education, your job prospects, your civic engagement.

Microsoft plans to use a cheaper technology — something called TV white spaces, which is on the wireless spectrum — to transmit broadband data. The company estimates it costs 80 percent less than building expensive wired infrastructure, and using a mix of technologies to close the rural broadband gap would cost roughly $10 billion.

Microsoft is asking to[sic] Federal Communications Commission to continue ensuring the spectrum needed for this approach, and to collect and publicly disclose data on rural broadband coverage, to guide policymakers and companies.

Also at The Seattle Times, The New York Times, and TechCrunch.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:05AM (#537952)

    Woo-hoo! Now I can log on to Trump Wall Jobs Dot Com and get me a job Building A Wall. Education, some high school. Civic engagement, voted Trump. Yee-haw!! Keeping the Mehicans on their side and making them pay!!

  • (Score: 2) by idiot_king on Wednesday July 12, @05:05AM (2 children)

    by idiot_king (6587) on Wednesday July 12, @05:05AM (#537953)

    Maybe those rural and suburban idiots can start getting their news from something other than Faux News Network, so next time they don't vote a literal carbon-copy-Hitler into office.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:28AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:28AM (#537957)

      >He thinks people still watch TV for the news
      Lol, I bet he thinks watching CNN makes you more informed.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:34AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:34AM (#537959)

        Trumper literally uses Twatter to make news. CNN is fucking dead.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:13AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @05:13AM (#537955)

    I just tested my speed on mobile and it's 3.7 Mbps. Entitled whiners who want 25 Mbps can just shut the fuck up.

    • (Score: 1) by Tyrsal on Wednesday July 12, @05:51AM

      by Tyrsal (5456) on Wednesday July 12, @05:51AM (#537962)

      .. You really have no idea what the internet is like in rural america, do you? "Do they have phones".. lol.

(1)