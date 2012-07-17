In Australia to promote his latest film, An Inconvenient Sequel, the climate campaigner and one-time presidential candidate said Mr Trump was out of step domestically and internationally.

"The country as a whole is going to meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement, regardless of what Donald Trump says or does," Mr Gore told 7.30.

"He has isolated himself. He's not irrelevant, I won't pretend that, but it's encouraging to me that the country is moving forward without him."

Every G20 country, except the United States, recently signed a declaration to make binding the Paris climate agreement to eventually cut net emissions to zero.

Mr Gore argued it showed the rush towards renewables was unstoppable.

"There is a distinction between Donald Trump and the United States of America, especially on the climate issue," he said.

"The country as a whole is moving forward, the progress cannot be stopped.

"The economic realities have changed. The price of electricity from solar and wind and now the price declines in battery storage and the efficiency improvements of all kinds, these are economic realities that are really kicking in in a powerful way.