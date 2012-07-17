Hi everyone! I'm incredibly proud to announce the immediate availability of Fedora 26. Read more below, or just jump to download from:

If you're already using Fedora, you can upgrade from the command line or using GNOME Software — upgrade instructions here. We've put a lot of work into making upgrades easy and fast. In most cases, this will take half an hour or so, bringing you right back to a working system with no hassle.

What's new in Fedora 26?

First, of course, we have thousands of improvements from the various upstream software we integrate, including new development tools like GCC 7, Golang 1.8, and Python 3.6. We've added a new partitioning tool to Anaconda (the Fedora installer) — the existing workflow is great for non-experts, but this option will be appreciated by enthusiasts and sysadmins who like to build up their storage scheme from basic building blocks. F26 also has many under-the-hood improvements, like better caching of user and group info and better handling of debug information. And the DNF package manager is at a new major version (2.5), bringing many new features. Really, there's new stuff everywhere — read more in the release notes.