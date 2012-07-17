from the switching-to-mac dept.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has called on Europe to stop demonstrating generosity towards asylum seekers to avoid an overwhelming migrant influx. He also advises European states to make Africans’ way to the continent much more difficult.
During an interview Germany’s Welt am Sonntag, Gates, one of the richest people on the planet, warned of the grave consequences of exceeding generosity towards refugees coming to Europe, whose numbers would only rise unless something is done.
“On the one hand you want to demonstrate generosity and take in refugees, but the more generous you are, the more word gets around about this – which in turn motivates more people to leave Africa,” Gates said.
While Germany has been one of the pioneers of the open door policy, it cannot “take in the huge, massive number of people who are wanting to make their way to Europe.” Thus Gates advised European nations to take action in order to make it “more difficult for Africans to reach the continent via the current transit routes.”
Source: https://www.rt.com/news/395356-migrants-overwhelm-europe-gates/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @09:08PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @09:25PM
Gates is not in charge anymore. Microsoft is an Indian company now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @09:09PM
And if we cut taxes for the rich, they will invest and the economy will grow and we will have more tax revenue! And if we violate copyright, creators will have no incentive and there will be no Windows 11. You do want windows that go all the way to eleven, don't you?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday July 12, @09:12PM
I wonder what was in the other hand....
RT wouldn't be cherry-picking here would they?
The fact that I can't find a transcript of the interview or the quote in it's entirety makes one wonder....
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Wednesday July 12, @09:15PM (1 child)
With the entire population of Africa taking refuge in Germany, who will remain to be taken care by Gates foundation?
(grin)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday July 12, @09:23PM
You can't show that you're doing good, if all the able males are running away to a different place than where you're helping.
I'm guessing the point was to reduce the incentive so Africans build Africa, rather than run to Europe where they cause instability, and leave Africa to Warlords and China.
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @09:17PM (1 child)
And rich people hate njiggers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 12, @09:23PM
No need to self-censor, friend, we can say nigger here.
Gates shouldn't be so short-sighted. After all, Indians tech workers are becoming more expensive every day. Soon globalization will require African tech workers, to keep costs down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday July 12, @09:25PM
It is a simple enough math problem, Mr. Gates isn't an idiot so of course he got the correct answer.
If you allow even 10% of Africa's current population, even 10% of North Africa, to move to Europe it will destroy Europe. And the population of Africa, thanks to Western largess, is exploding so the threat grows by the hour. Don't believe me, go look up the population stats for yourself. Accepting refugees can't possibly be the answer to the problems in Africa, the numbers don't lie. Mad Merkel thought accepting refugees was an answer to the problem of Germans being too demoralized, hopeless and guilt ridden to bother making enough new Germans but no, the refugees aren't likely to ever be a net positive to the German economy.
