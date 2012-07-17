New Natural Selection: How Scientists Are Altering DNA to Genetically Engineer New Forms of Life
Before human beings wrote books or did math or composed music, we made leather. There is evidence hunter-gatherers were wearing clothes crafted from animal skins hundreds of thousands of years ago, while in 2010 archaeologists digging in Armenia found what they believed to be the world's oldest leather shoe, dating back to 3,500 B.C. (It was about a women's size 7.) For a species sadly bereft of protective fur, being able to turn the skin of cows or sheep or pigs into clothing with the help of curing and tanning would have been a lifesaving advance, just like other vital discoveries Homo sapiens made over the course of history: the development of grain crops like wheat, the domestication of food animals like chickens, even the all-important art of fermentation. In each case, human beings took something raw from the natural world—a plant, an animal, a microbe—and with the ingenuity that has enabled us to dominate this planet, turned it into a product.
[...] Modern Meadow's microbes can produce collagen much faster than it would take to raise a cow or sheep from birth, and the company can work with brands to design entirely new materials from the cell level up. "It's biology meets engineering," says Andras Forgacs, the co-founder and CEO of Modern Meadow. "We diverge from what nature does, and we can design it and engineer it to be anything we want."\
That is the promise of synthetic biology, a technology that is poised to change how we feed ourselves, clothe ourselves, fuel ourselves—and possibly even change our very selves. While scientists have for decades been able to practice basic genetic engineering—knocking out a gene or moving one between species—and more recently have learned to rapidly read and sequence genes, now researchers can edit genomes and even write entirely original DNA. That gives scientists incredible control over the fundamental code that drives all life on Earth, from the most basic bacterium to, well, us. "Genetic engineering was like replacing a red light bulb with a green light bulb," says James Collins, a biological engineer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and one of synthetic biology's early pioneers. "Synthetic biology is introducing novel circuitry that can control how the bulbs turn off and on."
Scientists from the J. Craig Venter Institute have created a new synthetic organism with the least amount of genes seemingly possible needed to live independently. Almost a third of the organism's genes are of unknown function:
In 2010 the J. Craig Venter Institute (JCVI) shocked the scientific world by creating the first synthetic cell, Mycoplasma mycoides JCVI-syn1.0, which contained slightly over 1 million base pairs and 901 genes. This was a significant achievement in the field of synthetic biology and allowed scientists to ask questions about which genes and metabolic pathways were absolutely essential for sustaining organismal life processes. Yet, the researchers felt they could improve upon their original design and strip away even more genes without compromising the cell's overall health.
Now, the team of scientists from JCVI that were involved with version 1.0 teamed up with researchers from Synthetic Genomics (SGI) to assemble the first minimal synthetic bacterial cell, which they dubbed JCVI-syn3.0. Using JCVI-syn1.0 as a template, the investigators created an organism that has almost half the number of base pairs (531,560) of the original and a total of 473 genes, making it the smallest genome of any organism that can be grown in laboratory media. Astonishingly, of these genes, 149 are of unknown biological function.
Here's a story about the "artificial life" breakthrough from 2010.
Design and synthesis of a minimal bacterial genome (open, DOI: 10.1126/science.aad6253)
2010 article: Creation of a Bacterial Cell Controlled by a Chemically Synthesized Genome (open, DOI: 10.1126/science.1190719)
At the Harvard Medical Schoool, "about 150 scientists, lawyers and entrepreneurs" gathered in a closed-door meeting to discuss an incipient initiative called "HGP-Write: Testing Large Synthetic Genomes in Cells." The proposed project was originally to be called "HGP2: The Human Genome Synthesis Project"; "HGP" is an abbreviation for the Human Genome Project. The synthesis of long DNA sequences, possibly but not necessarily of human origin, is the stated goal.
Researchers at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) claim to have created the first stable semisynthetic organism with extra bases added to its genetic code. The single-celled organism is also able to continually replicate the synthetic base pair as it divides, which could mean that future synthetic organisms may be able to carry extra genetic information in their DNA sequences indefinitely.
The cells of all organisms contain genetic information in their DNA as a two-base-pair sequence made up of four molecules – A, T, C, G (Adenine, Cytosine, Thymine, and Guanine). Each of these is known as a nucleotide (consisting of a a nitrogenous base, a phosphate molecule, and a sugar molecule) and are specifically and exclusively paired, so that only A is coupled to T and C is coupled with G. These nucleotides are connected in a chain by the covalent (electron-coupled) bonds between the sugar of one nucleotide and the phosphate of the next, which creates an alternating sugar-phosphate "backbone."
The team from TSRI have added two synthetic bases that they call "X" and "Y" into the genetic code of a E.coli carrier organism – a single-cell bacteria – and then chemically tweaked it to live, replicate, and survive with the extra DNA molecules intact.
The paper is available via PNAS:
Yorke Zhang, et al.,A semisynthetic organism engineered for the stable expansion of the genetic alphabet (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1616443114)
Scientists gathered at the New York Genome Center on Tuesday to discuss the initiation of Genome Project-write (GP-write), which would create a synthetic human genome:
[Proponents] suggest that they could design a synthetic genome to make human cells resistant to viral infections, radiation, and cancer. Those cells could be used immediately for industrial drug production. With additional genome tinkering to avoid rejection by the immune system, they could be used clinically as a universal stem cell therapy.
The project got off to a bumpy start last year and despite the central rallying cry of a synthetic human genome, many of those attending the conference will bring in different expectations and ambitions. Some resent the unwanted attention and criticism that the project's public objective has brought, saying it distracts from the goal of improving DNA synthesis technologies, because cheaper and faster methods to write DNA have many applications in applied and basic research. Others say that a made-to-order human genome is inevitable anyway, hoping to seize the publicity and controversy it creates as an opportunity to educate the public about synthetic biology.
"If you put humans as the target, even though you are not going to make a human baby, it will be provocative, it will be misinterpreted, but people will engage," says Andrew Hessel, a self-described futurist and biotechnology catalyst at Autodesk in San Francisco, California, a successful software company that specializes in 3D design programs for architecture and other fields that has been exploring synthetic biology applications in recent years. Hessel is one of the four founders of GP-write, along with lawyer Nancy Kelley and geneticists Jef Boeke of New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City and George Church of Harvard University.
Previously: Genome Project-Write To Attempt Synthesis of Human Genomes
