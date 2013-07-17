from the national-prison dept.
According to the Associated Press, which first reported[1] the plan on Wednesday, facial-scanning pilot programs are already underway at six American airports—Boston, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York City, and Washington DC. More are set to expand next year.
In a recent privacy assessment, DHS noted that the "only way for an individual to ensure he or she is not subject to collection of biometric information when traveling internationally is to refrain from traveling."
In recent years, facial recognition has become more common amongst federal and local law enforcement: a 2016 Georgetown study found that half of adult Americans are already in such biometric databases.
[1] The Associated Press article is reprinted at ABC News. Articles at hosted.ap.org can mysteriously break.
