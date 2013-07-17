Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Six Major US Airports Now Scan Americans' Faces When They Leave Country

posted by takyon on Thursday July 13, @09:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the national-prison dept.
Digital Liberty Security

Arthur T Knackerbracket has facescanned the following story:

According to the Associated Press, which first reported[1] the plan on Wednesday, facial-scanning pilot programs are already underway at six American airports—Boston, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, New York City, and Washington DC. More are set to expand next year.

In a recent privacy assessment, DHS noted that the "only way for an individual to ensure he or she is not subject to collection of biometric information when traveling internationally is to refrain from traveling."

In recent years, facial recognition has become more common amongst federal and local law enforcement: a 2016 Georgetown study found that half of adult Americans are already in such biometric databases.

[1] The Associated Press article is reprinted at ABC News. Articles at hosted.ap.org can mysteriously break.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  This `Third Thumb' is the Unnecessary Prosthetic of my Dreams
Six Major US Airports Now Scan Americans' Faces When They Leave Country | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Lagg on Thursday July 13, @09:10AM

    by Lagg (105) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 13, @09:10AM (#538638) Homepage Journal

    "When you [land at] the airport, you are directed into two lines; there's a line for US citizens and green-card holders, and there's everyone else," he told Ars, noting that foreigners are already scanned when they land in the US. "We've determined that it's OK to treat Americans differently on entry, why is it not OK to treat them differently on exit?"

    Not that it's respectable reasoning.

    --
    http://lagg.me [lagg.me] 🗿
    8DF5 7CC6 9572 2282 4BD7 CC2C 1316 E8D2 AB04 0CBD
(1)