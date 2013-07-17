Tesla has been in the news a lot in the last week, with their Model 3 going into production, and their announcement of the world's largest lithium-ion battery storage project in South Australia.

The latest news is unofficial, but from generally reliable sources. A website called Teslarati has published screenshots from Kim of the Like Tesla YouTube channel, which seem to indicate that she and other top referrers are now being offered discounts on "a Founder's Series next gen Roadster" as part of Tesla's referral program. If true this would seem to indicate Tesla formally taking a step forward in the level of their commitment to actually going ahead with this vehicle. They stopped producing their original Roadster in 2012, the same year they started delivering their Model S to customers.

There is also speculation online that the Next Gen Roadster will be one of the "few other things" to be mentioned at the unveiling of the Tesla Semi in late September, as alluded to by Elon Musk (Tesla's CEO) at a shareholder meeting last month.