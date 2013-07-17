from the queue-the-lawyer-jokes-in-3-2-1 dept.
A chatbot-"ai"-lawyer keeps filing appeals against parking tickets and similar minor offenses. The author claims it has defeated an estimated 375,000 parking tickets by now -- defeated or appealed? Is every appeal a sure win with this bot-created-paperwork? Do people even contact lawyers to fight parking tickets? Isn't the lawyer fee almost always going to be higher than the fine? Sure, it might be about the good fight and standing up for what is right, etc. but still.
After reading the story I'm still unsure what the actual AI part of the chatbot is, it seems to just be one big decision-tree. But I guess that doesn't get as much press as claiming you have invented a lawyer-AI.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/12/15960080/chatbot-ai-legal-donotpay-us-uk
(Score: 5, Insightful) by MrGuy on Thursday July 13, @12:56PM
The "robolawyer" is more analogous to Legal Zoom [legalzoom.com] or TurboTax [intuit.com] than it is to an "AI."
DoNotPay is not an AI. It doesn't "learn." It can't generate new ideas, or evaluate possible option. It's not capable of considering individual situations it's not specifically pre-programmed to know about. It's a pre-programmed decision tree connected to blank documents. It can do a good job guiding you to the right document for your circumstance and jurisdiction, and prompt you for the information to fill it out. Like TurboTax. And that's it.
Which is FINE. It's a good thing. DoNotPay teaches us two important lessons. First, that it's OK to push back against the government's power to fine your arbitrarily. And second, that there are more effective and less effective ways to do so, and you can find resources that can help you do so effectively. But it can't (for example) help you evaluate and respond to new correspondence in the case after the initial re-populated letter. It can't guide you to find precedent to make a legal argument yourself. It can't do most of what a lawyer can do.
But it's not a "lawyer" any more than LegalZoom is. It can guide you to documents that were written by lawyers and paralegals that probably are better than what you can write from scratch as a non-expert.
Which is FINE. It's what it's FOR. It took some things that are both useful and easy, but not widely known, and made them accessible to the masses. Which is great! But calling everything done on a computer "AI" is misleading and unhelpful.
