For some reason the state of Nevada underestimated the demand that would be generated by recreationally legal weed. Alcohol distributors appear to be at fault rather than it being an issue of cultivator supply. There are hundreds of growers with crops ready to go but due to an agreement with the state's alcohol distributors, for the first 18 months of legalization only they are allowed to transport weed from cultivation centers to stores. Since the law went into effect on July 1st the state has only received about half a dozen applications for a transport license.
Nevada officials have declared a state of emergency over marijuana: There's not enough of it.
Since recreational pot became legal two weeks ago, retail dispensaries have struggled to keep their shelves stocked and say they will soon run out if nothing is done to fix a broken supply chain.
"We didn't know the demand would be this intense," Al Fasano, cofounder of Las Vegas ReLeaf, said Tuesday. "All of a sudden you have like a thousand people at the door....We have to tell people we're limited in our products."
In declaring a state of emergency late last week, the state Department of Taxation warned that "this nascent industry could grind to a halt."
As bad as that would be for marijuana consumers and the pot shops, the state has another concern: tax revenue. A 10% tax on sales of recreational pot — along with a 15% tax on growers — is expected to generate tens of millions of dollars a year for schools and the state's general fund reserves.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday July 13, @04:16PM
I guess we have somewhat different ideas on what is a state of emergency. Running out of weed for your store probably wouldn't even qualify. After all it could have been something serious like running out of cookie-dough or icecream. That would be a real emergency, after you run out of weed ... or so I have heard.
That said a lot of these things seem to be results of really poor planning. "We didn't know the demand would be this intense", really? Who would have thought people would line to buy legal weed? If only there was about a handful of states that already tried that we could have checked with for data.
Seems like some savvy alcohol distributors didn't like the competition and got a fix in with the legislatures. A rival "pleasure drug creator and distributor" will be in charge of delivering the competing drug? Geee .. who could have guess that could go wrong.
Oh the lovely taxdollars are missing? Did they spend them before they had them? In that case they would have know there was going to be millions of sweet sweet tax bucks arriving, which makes that other statement about them being caught by surprise for the demand even stranger.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday July 13, @04:20PM (1 child)
People smoke less pot than they drink booze. A $40 eighth ounce of weed lasts me at least two months of nightly use for sleeping. I have spent easily north of $40 for a single night out at a fancy bar on just my drinks alone. The alcohol industry is not happy about legalization at all.
Quick story:
The other night I was getting ready for bed when an old friend called to tell me his sister had passed away and that he needed to talk to someone over a beer. I already smoked my new favorite mix I call Diesel Cookies, a 50/50 mix of sour diesel and girl scout cookies. Hits hard and peaks nicely so I can enjoy an hour of TV and then pass out. Anyway, I was able to walk over to the bar and we sat and drank. He must have drank six beers while I could barely drink two. In fact, I didn't even want to drink. I drank because I'm in a bar and I was thirsty from the weed. We were there for about three hours and I was still plenty high from just ONE nice hit.
That's another thing about weed, a nice cold drink has greater thirst quenching power. Instead of wanting to chug the beer, you sip it and it's much more satisfying. So you enjoy your beer at a slow pace without binging. Same with other drinks like water or even iced tea (I make my own fresh from green tea bags and fresh lemon.) You take small satisfying sips every once in awhile.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday July 13, @04:25PM
> Instead of wanting to chug the beer, you sip it and it's much more satisfying. So you enjoy your beer at a slow pace without binging.
That could be good for the beer industry, or at least the small breweries, because then you're more likely to drink a higher quality more expensive product, than just tolerate the usual cheap piss.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday July 13, @04:20PM
If the inefficiencies of regulated legal pot are preventing people from getting it, are they going to stop using?
Maybe we just witnessed the ultimate answer to the war on drugs: legalize, and watch demand crash the -intentionally rigged- market, sending lots of disgusted customers back home, considering quitting for lack any further means to find their fix.
Right?
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday July 13, @04:26PM
Putting the alcohol industry in charge of supplying weed, basically their main competitor?
*facepalms*
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
