The High Court in London ruled that British arms sales to Saudi Arabia may continue.
The Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) had sought an order to block export licences for British-made fighter jets, bombs and other munitions which it said the Saudi-led Arab coalition was using in a campaign against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen's civil war.
[...] "Saudi Arabia has been, and remains, genuinely committed to compliance with International Humanitarian Law; and there was no 'real risk' that there might be 'serious violations' of International Humanitarian Law (in its various manifestations) such that UK arm sales to Saudi Arabia should be suspended or cancelled," the court said.
[...] CAAT said it would appeal against the decision, and the leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, heavily criticised the government for its trade with Saudi Arabia.
"The government continues to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, one of the most oppressive and brutal regimes, that finances terrorism and is breaching humanitarian law," Corbyn said.
Source: Reuters
Related Stories
After repeated claims that Britain's reloading of the Saudi Arabian Royal Air Force's bomb bays does not mean Britain is at war with Yemen – where its ordnance are dropped – the government finally conceded that it is.
In a tense exchange with parliamentarians in a debate on the British sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, Alan Duncan, the government's Special Envoy to Yemen, said: "We are in conflict for a reason".
Duncan's admission officially confirms of what every sensible person has known since March 2015, when Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war with an air campaign made possible by British planes and British bombs, and for which UK arms companies made £2.8bn in revenues in the first year alone.
To use the words of the UN envoy to Yemen, the "humanitarian catastrophe" precipitated by the Arab world's richest country bombing its poorest has been almost total.
[...] while NGOs and MPs in several parliamentary committees have been sharp in their criticism of the government for continuing to fuel this war, the government does nothing, meekly claiming over and over again there is no evidence of Saudi war crimes in Yemen and that Britain regularly "seeks assurances" from Saudi Arabia that it is not committing those crimes.
In March, the UK director of Human Rights Watch told the arms export control committee that he has personally handed evidence to the Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, complete with GPS coordinates, of Saudi air strikes on civilian targets. This month Amnesty International sent photographs of British-made BL-755 cluster bombs partially exploded in recent months discovered in farmland near the village of al-Khadhra in northern Yemen.
[...] The government is wriggling because, under Britain's own arms export laws, it is illegal for it to sell arms to a state that is at a "clear risk" of committing international humanitarian crimes. Acknowledging the chorus of evidence of Saudi war crimes in Yemen would be tantamount to admitting Britain's complicity in them.
The truth is that the arms trade of a handful of private arms companies with Saudi Arabia is simply off limits to our country's democratic apparatus as well as its civil society.
Source: The Independent
(Score: 2, Troll) by jmorris on Friday July 14, @01:49AM (2 children)
Isn't it amazing how everyone seems to accept the broken premise here? That Her Majesty's Government must ask the courts if it has it's permission to implement Foreign Policy. We see the same subservient behavior in all Western countries now, where the Executive (and often even the Legislative) functions are clearly and obviously inferior to the Courts and everyone thinks this is normal and sane. It isn't. The Courts are almost always the branch of government most divorced from the consequences of its policy decisions, most difficult for the People to exercise oversight, etc. Which of of course the exact reason the Progressives love using the Courts to implement policy the other branches would pay too high a price for attempting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @02:00AM
So, it's totally not a coincidence then that your ilk are padding the SCOTUS with right-wing nutters? Clearly that's just because "the other guy is doing it as well so we must retaliate", no? I mean, it's not like they're trying to implement some sort of policy over there, is it?
You need to lay of whatever you are smoking, man...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 14, @02:00AM
Ah, sure. The govt is more controllable by the citizens than the principles and laws.
"Don't trust the justice system, trust the govt!" argument.
'Cause it will be the govt to protect you when the govt will penetrate your ass!
Must be a weird place the planet you a living on.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday July 14, @01:57AM
The $110b US arms sale to Saudi turns out to be fake news [businessinsider.com].
Not that it intended so, but seems US is acting more ethical than UK.
(grin)
