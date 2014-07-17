17/07/14/0148225 story
posted by martyb on Friday July 14, @05:56AM
from the replacement-for-my-firefox dept.
After a few months of development, the Pale Moon browser has released its latest iteration. Along with security features, the key release for this version seems to be centered around expanding the browser's media support.
Offtopic, but somehow relevant: they also published the results of their survey in March. The feedback says a lot about the browser's user base, and highlights the direction the team will take in the future.
[What browser(s) do you use? Do you use a separate browser for certain sites? Same browser for everything you access online? What browser differences lead you to use one browser over another? -Ed.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:03AM (1 child)
Lynx FTW. It's an independent and rather bigish cat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:17AM
Lynx is essentially an HTML 3.2 browser.
It ignores the style-sheets introduced with HTML 4.01 (but I think it does support "strong" and "em").
(Score: 2) by julian on Friday July 14, @06:12AM (3 children)
Just give it up. Firefox recently became nearly as fast as Chrome et al and there's little utility keeping the old FireFox extension ecosystem alive.
Do the most good you can, and that's using Firefox.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:14AM (2 children)
Did the CIA pay you to say that?
(Score: 2) by julian on Friday July 14, @06:15AM (1 child)
George Soros, actually. I get $1 every time I shill mainstream FireFox and the Round Earth hoax
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:20AM
Not sure about the CIA conspiracy, but who decided it was a good idea to butcher the UI: over and over again?
Cryptic icons may save on translation, but it is hard to discover what they do (due to the fear of side-effects).
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 14, @06:19AM
Netscape [seamonkey-project.org].
Everything else is a fleeting instance of fame.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
