Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Palemoon 27.4.0 Released

posted by martyb on Friday July 14, @05:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the replacement-for-my-firefox dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

After a few months of development, the Pale Moon browser has released its latest iteration. Along with security features, the key release for this version seems to be centered around expanding the browser's media support.

Release notes here.

Offtopic, but somehow relevant: they also published the results of their survey in March. The feedback says a lot about the browser's user base, and highlights the direction the team will take in the future.

[What browser(s) do you use? Do you use a separate browser for certain sites? Same browser for everything you access online? What browser differences lead you to use one browser over another? -Ed.]

Original Submission


«  Uber Partners With Yandex in Russia
Palemoon 27.4.0 Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:03AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:03AM (#538982)

    Lynx FTW. It's an independent and rather bigish cat.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:17AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:17AM (#538989)

      Lynx is essentially an HTML 3.2 browser.

      It ignores the style-sheets introduced with HTML 4.01 (but I think it does support "strong" and "em").

  • (Score: 2) by julian on Friday July 14, @06:12AM (3 children)

    by julian (6003) on Friday July 14, @06:12AM (#538984)

    Just give it up. Firefox recently became nearly as fast as Chrome et al and there's little utility keeping the old FireFox extension ecosystem alive.

    Do the most good you can, and that's using Firefox.

    --
    I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:14AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:14AM (#538986)

      Did the CIA pay you to say that?

      • (Score: 2) by julian on Friday July 14, @06:15AM (1 child)

        by julian (6003) on Friday July 14, @06:15AM (#538987)

        George Soros, actually. I get $1 every time I shill mainstream FireFox and the Round Earth hoax

        --
        I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:20AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @06:20AM (#538991)

          Not sure about the CIA conspiracy, but who decided it was a good idea to butcher the UI: over and over again?

          Cryptic icons may save on translation, but it is hard to discover what they do (due to the fear of side-effects).

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday July 14, @06:19AM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday July 14, @06:19AM (#538990) Journal

    Netscape [seamonkey-project.org].

    Everything else is a fleeting instance of fame.

(1)