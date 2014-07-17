Apple still has not patched the hole allowing you to bypass the iPhone lock screen. As of iOS 10.3.2 (and the 10.3.3 beta), you can still trick Siri into getting into a person’s iPhone.

[...] Not only can someone trick Siri to turn off cellular data, but they can trick her to read unread text messages and post to Facebook—a major privacy issue.

To do it, again prompt Siri to wake up using a finger not associated with the phone's authentication. Then say, “Read messages,” and Siri will read any unread text messages from the lock screen. Or say, “Post to Facebook,” and Siri will ask you what you want to post to Facebook.

We tested this with a staffer’s iPhone 7, with someone other than the iPhone owner giving the commands. Siri let the person right in.

While we wait for Apple to patch the hole, your best option is to disable Siri from the lock screen.