Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Michigan Increases Penalties for Female Genital Mutilation Following Detroit Criminal Case

posted by martyb on Friday July 14, @03:25PM   Printer-friendly
from the cut-it-out! dept.
News

takyon writes:

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/07/12/536863961/michigan-laws-will-increase-penalties-for-performing-female-genital-mutilation

New legislation signed into law by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday makes female genital mutilation a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The laws apply both to doctors who conduct the procedure and parents who transport a child to undergo it. "Those who commit these horrendous crimes should be held accountable for their actions, and these bills stiffen the penalties for offenders while providing additional support to victims," Gov. Snyder said in a statement. "This legislation is an important step toward eliminating this despicable practice in Michigan while empowering victims to find healing and justice."

The governor also signed a bill allowing for a health professional's license or registration to be revoked if he or she is convicted of female genital mutilation.

Michigan is the 26th state to ban the practice; the state laws go into effect in October. The practice was banned in the United States in 1996, but Michigan's laws impose harsher penalties than the federal law. The package of bills comes amid the federal criminal trial of an emergency room doctor in Michigan, Jumana Nagarwala, charged with performing the procedure on multiple girls at a clinic in suburban Detroit. The Department of Justice says it believes the case is the first to be brought under the federal law. Another doctor and his wife are also charged in the case, the AP reports.

Original Submission


«  Facebook/Oculus Reportedly Working on $200 Standalone VR Headset
Michigan Increases Penalties for Female Genital Mutilation Following Detroit Criminal Case | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 16 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:31PM (9 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:31PM (#539152)

    Our moslem brothers have every right to oppress, mutilate, and honor kill women however they wish! Infidel laws in kfir countries do not apply!

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by frojack on Friday July 14, @03:37PM (1 child)

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 14, @03:37PM (#539156) Journal

      Our moslem brothers have every right to oppress, mutilate, and honor kill women however they wish! Infidel laws in kfir countries do not apply!

      Which would be exactly the position of the "Progressives" if the bill had been submitted or signed by Trump.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

      • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday July 14, @04:01PM

        by ikanreed (3164) on Friday July 14, @04:01PM (#539173)

        Man, you pro-treason asshats really gotta reach to blame everything on the libs don't you?

        It's been illegal in the entire country, with 5 years of jailtime [cornell.edu] for doing so. Guess who signed that law. Go on. Also guess who proposed it [wikipedia.org].

        All your idiot Snyder is doing is taking a law that's known to have been broken once, ever and pretending like it's the human rights crisis of our time, and you buy it hook, line, and sinker, because, as I have noted before, you're fucking retarded.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:39PM (6 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:39PM (#539159)

      Exactly. The American Academy of Pediatrics even recommends that female genital mutilation should be widely available as a harm reduction measure. (lol [nytimes.com]!) The AAP writes [aappublications.org]:

      The language to describe this spectrum of procedures is controversial. Some commentators prefer “female circumcision,” but others object that this term trivializes the procedure, falsely confers on it the respectability afforded to male circumcision in the West, or implies a medical context. The commonly used “female genital mutilation” is also problematic. Some forms of FGC are less extensive than the newborn male circumcision commonly performed in the West. In addition, “mutilation” is an inflammatory term that tends to foreclose communication and that fails to respect the experience of the many women who have had their genitals altered and who do not perceive themselves as “mutilated.” It is paradoxical to recommend “culturally sensitive counseling” while using culturally insensitive language. “Female genital cutting” is a neutral, descriptive term.

      Cultural sensitivity is imperative in these matters. Muslims deserve equal rights to violate the bodies of their children to religious freedom!

      An educational program about FGC requires, above all, sensitivity to the cultural background of the patient and her parents and an appreciation of the significance of this custom in their tradition.

      Clearly, education is the key, and educated, culturally sensitive people will be more accepting of this diversity.

      The most knowledgeable body of pediatricians in the world knows that all forms of ritual genital mutilation, both male and female, are $100,000,000 per year profit centers of unnecessary surgery respectable medical procedures.

      • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:45PM (4 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:45PM (#539163)

        Meanwhile male circumcision is widely endorsed. I'm guess it's not as harmful in its long term effects based on popular opinion, but then again popular opinion is frequently wrong and I have no other basis by which to judge.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:50PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @03:50PM (#539168)

          Yep. If everybody else jumps off a cliff, I was always told to follow suit. If a doctor tells you to jump off a cliff, then it's a no-brainer. Throw yourself over the cliff! That many people and experts can't be wrong! lol

        • (Score: 3, Funny) by Wootery on Friday July 14, @03:53PM

          by Wootery (2341) on Friday July 14, @03:53PM (#539170)

          I have no other basis by which to judge

          Is a quick Google too much to ask?

        • (Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Friday July 14, @04:05PM (1 child)

          by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 14, @04:05PM (#539175) Homepage

          There haven't been as many studies on it, but there's some evidence that it causes similar although not quite as drastic harms as female circumcision, such as reduction in sexual pleasure. Of course, the real reason it hasn't received the same kind of scrutiny is that it's something "our" people do rather than those weirdos from faraway places that talk funny.

          --
          If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @04:36PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @04:36PM (#539185)

            Don't be stupid. This is almost a partial abortion and must be punished as such.

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday July 14, @04:30PM

        by bob_super (1357) on Friday July 14, @04:30PM (#539181)

        > The most knowledgeable body of pediatricians in the world

        It would be really nice if most Americans stopped non-jokingly elevating anything the US does as "the best in the world". Thanks for one clear example.

  • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday July 14, @03:57PM (5 children)

    by tangomargarine (667) on Friday July 14, @03:57PM (#539171)

    Jumana Nagarwala, 44, was also charged with

    Nagarwala told a federal officer that she "had never performed FGM

    Got all the way to the third-to-last paragraph before they finally used a pronoun to identify her. How does a DOCTOR, a WOMAN doctor even, possibly justify this?! Ever heard of a thing called the fucking Hypocratic Oath? And "first do no harm"?

    --
    "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"

    • (Score: 2, Funny) by Bot on Friday July 14, @04:04PM

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 14, @04:04PM (#539174)

      > Hypocratic

      *hypocritical

      (hey don't blame me, I am just applying an algorithm)

    • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Friday July 14, @04:07PM

      by Kilo110 (2853) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 14, @04:07PM (#539176)

      Either she has zero scruples and will do anything for money.

      Or it's been done to her and she's been brought up to believe it's the right and proper thing to do.

    • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday July 14, @04:14PM (2 children)

      by tangomargarine (667) on Friday July 14, @04:14PM (#539177)

      Dahabo Musa, a Somali woman, described infibulation in a 1988 poem as the "three feminine sorrows": the procedure itself, the wedding night when the woman is cut open, then childbirth when she is cut again.[113] Despite the evident suffering, it is women who organize all forms of FGM.[114][10] Anthropologist Rose Oldfield Hayes wrote in 1975 that educated Sudanese men who did not want their daughters to be infibulated (preferring clitoridectomy) would find the girls had been sewn up after the grandmothers arranged a visit to relatives.[14]:620, 624

      (For those of you who wisely don't want to read the gory details, infibulation is where they sew them up completely.)

      Okay I don't want to live on this planet anymore.

      --
      "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"

      • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday July 14, @04:23PM (1 child)

        by bob_super (1357) on Friday July 14, @04:23PM (#539179)

        The women do it because they fear the rejection of their daughters by their husbands, which is their original setting leaves them as worthless and a shameful stain on the family.

        And that makes little sense in the US context, where the girl may be rejected by the most traditional part of the group, but not by the rest of the male population. I guess they haven't progressed past the marry-in-the-group phase yet.

        • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday July 14, @04:32PM

          by tangomargarine (667) on Friday July 14, @04:32PM (#539183)

          And the most maddening part of it is that there's absolutely no medical benefit to doing it. So it's a self-perpetuating peer pressure thing for entirely cosmetic and cultural morality reasons. Apparently somebody at some point said, "Hey, let's take a knife to that. Just because." But of course there are a variety of medical risks to doing it.

          According to Wikipedia 97 percent of women in Egypt in 1985 were getting it.

          --
          "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(1)