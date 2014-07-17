from the I-see dept.
As human beings, what drives us to higher levels of existence? Once we have satisfied the basics - food, shelter, a mate, children - then what? For many it's the idea of self-actualization, or realizing our full potential. But what does self-actualization look like? How do we know when we are doing it? Researchers recently published a new series of studies on what people think it means to be self-actualized.
But what does self-actualization look like? How do we know when we are doing it? When are we trying to realize our highest potential? Self-actualization is a popular idea -- in psychology, business, education and the multi-million dollar self-help industry. Everyone, it seems, wants to realize his or her full potential.
[...] By finding mates, keeping mates and caring for children, people might feel self-actualized, and they might also be furthering exactly those biologically relevant outcomes that lead to getting their genes into next generations.
[...] Or as Krems explained: "For real people, pursuing self-actualization might further biologically relevant goals."
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170712145639.htm
[Also Covered By]: Individual perceptions of self-actualization: What motivates fulfilling one's full potential?
[Abstract]: Individual Perceptions of Self-Actualization: What Functional Motives Are Linked to Fulfilling One's Full Potential?
How would you go about achieving self-actualization ? Is self-actualization a relevant goal in this day and age ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:29PM (8 children)
There is a biological driver behind everything that a biological phenomenon does.
If a person were happy with his lot in life, he wouldn't try having kids to ease his existential suffering, and thus he would pass on his genes with lower likelihood than someone who is searching for a way to fill the endless, dark hole in one's soul.
You are uncomfortable with what you have, because your ancestors were uncomfortable with what they had; all of the comfortable people died off in comfort.
Does this mean that death is the ultimate answer to one's comfort?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:32PM (1 child)
To hell with trying to have kids; he wouldn't even try to have meaningless sex to fill void, and we all know what can come of meaningless sex: Something as meaningful as another human being.
So, yes, you've got it right, but it's enough just consider base sensory motivations rather than something as high-level as "having children".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:50PM
Long ago, desire for sex was equivalent to desire for kids. Even longer ago, before we understood the association between the two, it was only the desire for sex that mattered.
Well now we have birth control. People who lack a desire for kids are now being very strongly selected against. They are unfit for the new environment. Their DNA, with any affects it may have on behavior, will not be passed on to the next generation.
We're on our way to a world in which people desire making babies just as much as people of previous generations desired sex. We might even slightly lose the desire for actual sex, as long as that doesn't lead to fewer children. ("Alright, let's get it over with, I'm dying to have a baby.")
Note that in the long term, the demographic transition (advanced societies having fewer kids) is doomed. Evolution will blow that away.
Evolution is often thought to be slow, but it really isn't. Sharks and alligators haven't changed form much in many millions of years because they are still pretty optimal for the environment. Change the environment though, and things can change fast. From an evolutionary perspective, birth control is pretty damn deadly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:35PM (2 children)
Just shut up with the pop psychology.
I'm uncomfortable with what I have, so I'm striving. But not to make more kids -- I learned that lesson from my parents and other relatives. There is a much higher than normal amount of mental illness in my family, no need to pass that along to future generations.
(Score: 1) by YeaWhatevs on Friday July 14, @05:38PM
Yea, maybe self-actualization is a bubble then. It'll pass when the current generation dies out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:41PM
The question is "Why do you strive?" The OP gave a simple evolutionary description for why that is the case, and he's probably right.
As the other poster wrote: You don't even need to make it about "having kids"; it's enough that people strive, because that striving might mean they'll go looking for a mate (or 2 or 3), thereby increasing the chances of an accidental pregnancy.
Your genes have programmed you to be a machine that does things to increase the propagation of those genes, even if you aren't aware of this insidious purpose.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday July 14, @05:41PM (1 child)
Or perhaps security itself is a biological driver. Humans (and ravens, apparently [npr.org]) have the ability to plan ahead which means we're cognizant of the fact that just 'cause we have food/shelter/etc. today doesn't mean we'll have it tomorrow.
Laying up some extras....be it wealth, stature, or whatever, is a logical conclusion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:43PM
Even people who build beautiful places to live, with a solid income of resources find themselves unsatisfied, and reach out for something more and greater.
You will never be satisfied, because the satisfied people don't procreate as much, and thus get drowned out and replaced by the unsatisfied masses.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday July 14, @06:02PM
There's a biological reason behind posting shitty opinions on a small tech website. I'm totally earning the esteem of my peers and enhancing my reproductive fitness this way! Definitely not a complete waste of time as far as evolution is concerned. Definitely.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @05:49PM
Change careers a half dozen times. You can't learn everything there is to know in any given field, but you CAN learn a lot of it. Before you get all hidebound in that career, though, you jump off and do something different.
No, doing this, you don't get to become the resident expert in any of the fields you have chosen to play in. But, you do keep on learning all along the way. Life remains interesting. Even after the kids have grown up and moved away, you have a damned good reason to keep on doing whatever it is you do. Do interesting shitzls, and life remains interesting. Fun, even!
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday July 14, @06:07PM
I read the headline as "Is the need for self-fulfillment behind biological drivers [not wanting self-driving cars]."
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
