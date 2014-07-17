from the conspicuous-cockpit-consumption dept.
A group named Exploring the Unbeaten Path broke into an apparently still maintained Soviet base's hangar and proceeded to record it and the space shuttles inside.
Video is included in the article, and it also features them spying on workers and security a few hundred yards away.
A group of YouTubers going by the name Exploring the Unbeaten Path traveled to the middle of nowhere to get a look at some space shuttles from the suspended Soviet-era Buran programme. Located at the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport in Kazakhstan, the hanger that the group would have to infiltrate is abandoned but the base is still active.
The world's first and largest space launch facility, Baikonur is leased by the Russian government and all crewed Russian missions still launch from there. Commercial and military missions are also staged at the spaceport, and soldiers patrol the area.
Although the explorers have numerous scares, they manage to get into the facility and spend a lot of time. They brought back tons of footage of the shuttles on the inside and out, even managing to fly a drone through the enormous hanger.
(Score: 2) by JeanCroix on Friday July 14, @07:54PM
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @07:57PM
Housing homeless Russians in abandoned space shuttles?
Nope, just another bunch of narcissistic trespassing sociopaths broadcasting their crimes.
Yawn.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday July 14, @08:04PM (1 child)
In soviet Russia youtubers watch YOU!!!
> the hanger that the group would have to infiltrate is abandoned...
Those russkies are very resourceful, hiding several space shuttles in a hanger. Dammit.
I went to check the cupboard because I feared some soviet equipment might be stored in my hangers, and sure enough, a soviet ran out of it. Naked. Now wife seems nervous too. YOU SHOULD HAVE WARNED US THE COLD WAR WAS NOT OVER YET.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @08:07PM
Relax, the ruskie was only checking your wife's oil.
Reply to This
Parent