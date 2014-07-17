from the java-chugging dept.
Studies Suggest Healthy Adults Drink More Coffee when they Live Longer
Drinking coffee could lead to a longer life, scientist says
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Here's another reason to start the day with a cup of joe: Scientists have found that people who drink coffee appear to live longer.
Drinking coffee was associated with a lower risk of death due to heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory and kidney disease for African-Americans, Japanese-Americans, Latinos and whites.
People who consumed a cup of coffee a day were 12 percent less likely to die compared to those who didn't drink coffee. This association was even stronger for those who drank two to three cups a day -- 18 percent reduced chance of death.
Lower mortality was present regardless of whether people drank regular or decaffeinated coffee, suggesting the association is not tied to caffeine, said Veronica W. Setiawan, lead author of the study and an associate professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.
"We cannot say drinking coffee will prolong your life, but we see an association," Setiawan said. "If you like to drink coffee, drink up! If you're not a coffee drinker, then you need to consider if you should start."
The study, which will be published in the July 11 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine, used data from the Multiethnic Cohort Study, a collaborative effort between the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the Keck School of Medicine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @09:31PM (1 child)
"we see an association" , "drinking coffee", "living longer"
Yeah right, you guys here know the drill well enough. So let's try it: "Living longer makes you drink more coffee"
WHOOAAA !!!!
No shit, sherlock! Who'd have thought it, now this is totally SURPRISING !!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @09:34PM
> Studies Suggest Healthy Adults Drink More Coffee when they Live Longer
Assuming a constant number of cups per day, of course they drink more if they live longer...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @09:32PM
...live to drink coffee. 😷☕️
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 14, @09:38PM
Caffeine is poison to spiders.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 14, @09:38PM
So: coffee grows at higher altitudes in certain climates. Did the study control for these variables? We already know that people living at higher altitudes tend to "burn up" (aka age) more slowly, possibly due to, but at least in correlation with the reduced partial pressure of oxygen.
