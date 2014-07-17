Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Early Asteroids May Have Been Made of Mud Rather Than Rock

posted by mrpg on Saturday July 15, @03:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the dust-and-ice dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Giant mud balls roamed the early solar system

The earliest asteroids were probably made of mud, not rock. Radioactive heat in the early solar system could have melted globs of dust and ice before they had a chance to turn to rock [open, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1602514] [DX], a new simulation published July 14 in Science Advances shows. The results could solve several puzzles about the composition of meteorites found on Earth and may explain why asteroids are different from comets.

[...] Bland reasoned that heat from radioactive decay would melt the ice, and the resulting body would be an enormous dollop of mud. The mud would suspend sediment particles, so they wouldn't be stripped of their sunlike elements. And it would allow the early asteroids to be any size and remain cool.

Bland and Bryan Travis of the Planetary Science Institute, who is based in Los Alamos, N.M., ran computer models of how the mud balls would evolve. Convection currents, like those that move molten rock within the Earth's mantle, would develop, helping to transfer heat into space, the models showed. After several million years, the ball would harden completely, yielding the asteroids seen today.

NASA will make a decision within the next two months on whether to extend the Dawn mission to another asteroid, leaving Ceres.

Original Submission


«  2D Materials Could Allow for Sub-5nm Node Transistors
Early Asteroids May Have Been Made of Mud Rather Than Rock | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.