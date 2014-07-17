On Thursday afternoon, a photograph of a car trailing a massive stream of snot and also possibly eels began appearing on Twitter. It was a horror show — and the people had questions. Like, what in the world happened? And does insurance cover slime damage?

[...] The car sliming happened in Oregon on Thursday afternoon. And it turns out, the eel-like creatures are not, in fact, eels. They’re Pacific hagfish — primitive jawless fish that are sometimes called slime eels for the mind-boggling quantities of goo they produce when they feel threatened — like, say, when the truck transporting them tipped over in a five-car crash. The accident sent 7,500 pounds of hagfishes sloshing over an Oregon roadway, dousing nearby cars.