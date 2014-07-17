from the a-slippery-slope dept.
On Thursday afternoon, a photograph of a car trailing a massive stream of snot and also possibly eels began appearing on Twitter. It was a horror show — and the people had questions. Like, what in the world happened? And does insurance cover slime damage?
[...] The car sliming happened in Oregon on Thursday afternoon. And it turns out, the eel-like creatures are not, in fact, eels. They’re Pacific hagfish — primitive jawless fish that are sometimes called slime eels for the mind-boggling quantities of goo they produce when they feel threatened — like, say, when the truck transporting them tipped over in a five-car crash. The accident sent 7,500 pounds of hagfishes sloshing over an Oregon roadway, dousing nearby cars.
Note from submitter: The pictures in the article are definitely worth a look!
https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/14/15969674/slime-eels-hagfish-oregon-highway-truck-accident-slime-mucus-goo
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @06:33AM
Oregon you say. Picture a bald middle aged man with a shovel, shoveling slime eels into a bucket, while muttering to himself, "I'm gonna be rich." Now imagine the man is Michael David Crawford.
