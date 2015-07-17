from the we-don't-need-no-stinkin-rules dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Broadband providers made it clear this week: they wholeheartedly support net neutrality... but they want to overturn those pesky net neutrality rules and replace them with something that isn't so strict.
In fact, the way to truly protect net neutrality is to keep the Internet free of regulations, Internet provider CenturyLink wrote. "Keep the Internet Open and Free—Without Regulation" was the title of CenturyLink's blog post Wednesday.
"Reversing the FCC's 2015 Internet regulation order will do several positive things: Increase customer choice, spur innovation and investment, [and] create lasting consumer and competitive protections," CenturyLink wrote.
Comcast, meanwhile, accused net neutrality supporters of "creat[ing] hysteria."
This was part of a flurry of activity by ISPs and broadband lobby groups in response to yesterday's "Day of Action to Save Net Neutrality," a protest of the Federal Communications Commission plan to deregulate broadband and eliminate or replace net neutrality rules. All of the ISPs and lobby groups claimed to support net neutrality even though they have fought against the FCC's attempts to enforce rules against blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization.
The Day of Action resulted in more than 3.4 million e-mails to Congress and more than 1.6 million comments to the FCC, protest organizer Fight for the Future said yesterday. "More than 125,000 websites, people, artists, online creators, and organizations" signed up to participate in the protest, the group said.
The net neutrality docket now has 7.3 million comments.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @05:28PM (1 child)
Comcast is so great because it's everywhere. When I go to somebody's place of business for an on-site visit, 99% of the time they have Comcast Business and I know my VPN will pass right through. When I stop in a coffee shop, whatever kind of captive portal they use on the local Wi-Fi, 99% of the time Comcast is backing the connection and I know my VPN will pass right through. Even if the closest wi-fi signal isn't Comcast but there are any residences in range, 99% of the time someone will have Comcast home internet and there will be xfinitywifi and I know my VPN will pass right through.
Yes indeed a Comcast monopoly is great because it means a consistent firewall ruleset is deployed everywhere and after you scan it once then you can configure your VPN to use the holes which are the same everywhere.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @06:15PM
Net Neutrality is like Free Love and I always do anal because when I want a fuck, 99% of the time the other person has an anus and my cock fits right into that shit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @06:12PM
Hey, if it works, you go with it. The ends justify the means. And besides, just watch how hysterical Comcast gets when threatened with real competition.
Reply to This