Humans Want Equality – as Long as the Rich Stay Rich and the Poor Stay Poor

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday July 15, @10:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the status-quo dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Human beings largely object to income inequality and are willing to correct injustice—unless, of course, it rattles their status quo.

That's the conclusion of a recent study looking at how far people would go to redistribute resources between the haves and have nots. Participants fiercely objected to "when winners become losers and losers become winners," researchers note in the paper, published in the latest issue of Nature Human Behaviour.

Researchers initially recruited Indian, American, and Chinese participants take part in an experimental game they called "the redistribution game." The gist of the game was simple: Participants were given a number of scenarios that would redistribute a fixed sum from a richer person to someone poorer. Participants were told the original standing of wealth was assigned randomly.

In the first scenario, participants had to decide if they wanted to transfer two coins from person A (who already had four coins) to person B (who had one). Researchers note the "transfer would reduce inequality," (as there's less of a gap between them), but person B would end up one coin richer than person A, reversing their status.

In the second version of game, participants were asked whether they'd transfer one coin to person B (where person A ended up with three coins and person B with two coins). Researchers ran a third and fourth scenario that allowed participants to transfer coins from person A to B, where the outcome still left person A with significantly more coins.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @10:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 15, @10:44PM (#539673)

    Socialism will fix everything.

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday July 15, @11:00PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Saturday July 15, @11:00PM (#539678) Journal

    It assumes zero-sum, which is a false premise.

  • (Score: 1) by nicdoye on Saturday July 15, @11:07PM

    by nicdoye (3908) on Saturday July 15, @11:07PM (#539683) Homepage

    In Europe, the left have traditionally cared more about the poor than identity politics, so I suspect a different result would happen over here. Well, until our political system becomes completely infected by the madness we see over the pond. (Which is certainly happening in the UK).

