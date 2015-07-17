How much do you worry about security? For me, it's a risk/value assessment. How much is my stuff worth? How much am I willing to be inconvenienced to protect it? How well do the protections actually work? Periodically, that last one comes up for reassessment. New threats are revealed and suddenly what seemed reasonable behavior undergoes a major reappraisal.

Well, here we go again. The Blackhat USA 2017 conference is coming to the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 22-27. There are 118 briefings scheduled — the result of 225 researcher's work. I've extracted the titles (and provided links) to these briefings and provided them below.

Just reading the titles of these 118 presentations seems overwhelming. On first try, I skimmed through the briefings on about half of them and then my eyes started glazing over. One thing I am sure of, after these presentations are made public, there will be a surge of implementations that will affect our daily activities. On the internet, of course, but also in other areas such as power grid security, home/office automation, and GPS jammers.

On the other hand, there are presentations geared to improving security of devices and applications, as well.

And these are the ones that are being publicized — how many more are known and NOT published? Is there any hope for genuine privacy and security these days? Building a cabin in the woods and eschewing all technology may be one effective, albeit draconian, response. Just go along and hope that any problems are going to include a bunch of other folks and I'll just end up doing what they do to recover from the breach? What about friends and family who are even less technology-savvy? What practical warnings and cautions can one realistically offer to them?