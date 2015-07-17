17/07/15/1624225 story
"Congress allowed the government to scan faces of foreign nationals to keep track of visa overstays. But now that's set to be extended to Americans worrying some privacy advocates."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @02:40AM (3 children)
Will you let us exit the country and file our renunciation at an embassy without getting our faces scanned?
Because some of us are ready to take our chances on the outside...
Fuck America and fuck the pussies that let these authoritarian assholes slowly erode both our privacy and our liberties!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @02:59AM (1 child)
How you hate everything american that isn't degenerate trash.
Yet you don't leave it.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 16, @03:12AM
Don't you get it? Anonymous Coward would have their face scanned if they try to leave. Anonymous Coward no more.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday July 16, @03:14AM
There are scanless ways out if you just think about it.
However renunciation is not free:
1776: Free (1)
2010: 450 US$ (1)
2014: 2350 US$ (2)(3)(4)(5)
And to leave leave America, you generally must prove 5 years of U.S. tax compliance. (3)
This more and more is taking on the shapes of some combined pre-WWII Germany + USSR. Which also had the policy of deep exit tax and exit like visas.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 16, @03:09AM
I was sure I submitted this but I checked and couldn't find it. Thanks for subbing it, anon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @03:10AM (2 children)
Soon you will be monitored, photographed, recorded and scanned every time you step out of your house. For the sake of the children and to protect you from terrorists. Only a criminal would even think to complain about it. You don't have anything to hide, do you?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 16, @03:15AM
You forgot microchipped. In your ass cheek.
Make it so that body heat or glucose can power it and you can have an active transmitter.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday July 16, @03:17AM
"Our cameras noticed that your wife is pretty. So we take her for her own protection."
//Special investigations(tm)
(Score: 2) by Lagg on Sunday July 16, @03:17AM
I already gave up on that dream before you said it was cool!
Also I'm pretty sure like most things as of late it's something they've always wanted to do anyway. Worrying with good reason. They might not even have malicious intent. Just history has proven multiple branches have just the biggest hardon for "just in case" hoarding of information.
