Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Homeland Security Says Americans Who Don't Want Faces Scanned Leaving the Country "Shouldn't Travel"

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 16, @02:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the all-your-face-are-belong-to-us dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

"Congress allowed the government to scan faces of foreign nationals to keep track of visa overstays. But now that's set to be extended to Americans worrying some privacy advocates."

Original Submission


«  Blackhat USA 2017 - Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada - July 22-27
Homeland Security Says Americans Who Don't Want Faces Scanned Leaving the Country "Shouldn't Travel" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)