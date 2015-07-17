17/07/15/1628243 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday July 16, @04:18AM
from the only-as-strong-as-the-weakest-link dept.
Here are some links from the past two weeks on the plans to add Digital Restrictions Management technology to HTML5. Maybe there are more links...
- Tim Berners-Lee approves Web DRM, but W3C member organizations have two weeks to appeal
- The W3C has overruled members' objections and will publish its DRM for videos
- Disposition of Comments for Encrypted Media Extensions and Director's decision
- A DRM standard has been approved for the web, and security researchers are worried
- DRM Is Toxic To Culture
- How big is the market for DRM-Free?
- Encrypted Media Extensions: Copyright, DRM and the end of the open Web
- Global Web standard for integrating DRM into browsers hits a snag
- EFF has appealed the W3C's decision to make DRM for the web without protections
- If you're worried about Net Neutrality, you should be worried about web DRM, too
- Net Neutrality Won't Save Us if DRM is Baked Into the Web
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 16, @04:38AM
