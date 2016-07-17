17/07/16/1626237 story
Stephen Foskett has written a detailed post about why he considers ZFS the Best Filesystem (For Now...). He starts out:
ZFS should have been great, but I kind of hate it: ZFS seems to be trapped in the past, before it was sidelined it as the cool storage project of choice; it's inflexible; it lacks modern flash integration; and it's not directly supported by most operating systems. But I put all my valuable data on ZFS because it simply offers the best level of data protection in a small office/home office (SOHO) environment. Here's why.
It's been a long road to get to where it is and there have been many hinderances, including software patents and malicious licensing.
Snotnose on Monday July 17, @12:21AM
Hasn't been updated for a few years, and outside of a couple of glitches it's been rock solid for me.
/ this should be good.
