Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

That Huge Iceberg Should Freak You Out. Here's Why

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 17, @05:17AM   Printer-friendly
from the one-big-ice-cube dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

(CNN)This week, a trillion-ton hunk of ice broke off Antarctica.

You probably know that. It was all over the Internet.

Among the details that have been repeated ad nauseam: The iceberg is nearly the size of Delaware, which prompted some fun musing on Twitter about where exactly Delaware is and how anyone is supposed to approximate the square footage of that US state. The ice, which has been named A68, represents more than 12% of the Larsen C ice shelf, a sliver on the Antarctic Peninsula. And most important: None of this has anything to do with man-made climate change.

The problem: That last detail -- the climate one -- is misleading at best.

At worst, it's wrong.

Some scientists think this has a lot to do with global warming.

I spent most of Thursday on the phone with scientists, talking to them about the huge iceberg off Antarctica and what it means. Here are my five takeaways.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/14/world/sutter-iceberg-antarctica-climate-change/index.html

[Warning: CNN autoplay video - Ed]

Original Submission


«  Apple Building Data Centre in China to Comply With Tough Cybersecurity Laws
That Huge Iceberg Should Freak You Out. Here's Why | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:28AM (#540191)

    It's the jumbo shrimp of iceberg.

(1)