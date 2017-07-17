from the ok-then dept.
Regardless of what the laws of mathematics state around breaking into end-to-end encryption, the Australian government is determined to bring in laws that go against them, with the Prime Minister of Australia telling ZDNet that the laws produced in Canberra are able to trump the laws of mathematics
"The laws of Australia prevail in Australia, I can assure you of that," he said on Friday. "The laws of mathematics are very commendable, but the only law that applies in Australia is the law of Australia."
Turnbull also shows his erudition in regards with all cyber.
Under questioning from journalists, Turnbull gave his definition of a backdoor.
"A back door is typically a flaw in a software program that perhaps the -- you know, the developer of the software program is not aware of and that somebody who knows about it can exploit," he said. "And, you know, if there are flaws in software programs, obviously, that's why you get updates on your phone and your computer all the time."
"So we're not talking about that. We're talking about lawful access."
And, if the highest authority in Australia isn't enough, the Australian Attorney General also brings in an irrefutable argument from overseas authority - come on, punk, I dare you try to refute CGHQ, see what happens.
Speaking earlier on Friday morning, Brandis said he has been informed by the UK's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) intelligence agency that the government's plan to bust encrypted messages is possible.
"Last Wednesday, I met with the chief cryptographer at GCHQ ... and he assured me this was feasible," he said.
Newscientist, buzzfeed, huffpo.
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Monday July 17, @10:27AM (5 children)
Please jump off a bridge Mr Turnbell, you'll be perfectly fine now that a=dv/dt does not apply to Australia.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by jb on Monday July 17, @10:31AM (4 children)
That's physics, rather than mathematics, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if, after claiming victory over the laws of mathematics, he were to decide to take on the laws of physics next...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday July 17, @10:37AM
Physics is just applied mathematics.
https://xkcd.com/435/ [xkcd.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Monday July 17, @10:39AM (2 children)
Real numbers, division and equality are mathematics.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Funny) by jb on Monday July 17, @10:51AM (1 child)
Given that in this case, the desired progress is imaginary, wouldn't its derivative also be?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Monday July 17, @11:02AM
Surely it will approach zero as the imaginary progress increases.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by jb on Monday July 17, @10:36AM
This is just the sort of nonsense we expect to hear from your average politician who wouldn't know any better.
But it's especially disappointing to hear it from this particular PM, who a decade or two before becoming prime minister, used to be the chairman of a major Australian ISP...
Reply to This