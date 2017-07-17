Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How Can We Stop Algorithms From Lying?

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 17, @03:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the swear-on-a-stack-of-K&Rs dept.
Software Techonomics

canopic jug writes:

At The Guardian, Cathy O'Neil writes about why algorithms can be wrong. She classifies the reasons into four categories on a spectrum ranging from unintential errors to outright malfeasance. As algorithms now make a large portion of the decisions affecting our lives, scrutiny is ever more important and she provides multiple examples in each category of their impact.

Original Submission


«  Used GPUs Flood the Market as Ethereum's Price Crashes Below $150
How Can We Stop Algorithms From Lying? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.