After becoming somewhat used to food scares from China, now we have sleazy operators in Europe too.
From the ABC News article:
Authorities have arrested at least 66 people in a European food scam which sold horse meat unfit for human consumption.
European Union police coordinating organization Europol announced Sunday that eight nations cooperated in the operation. In Spain, 65 people face a series of charges relating to public health, money laundering and animal abuse.
The operation took several months and the chief suspect, a Dutch businessman, was arrested in Belgium in April.
Spain's Civil Guard said that the criminal ring acquired horses in Spain and Portugal that were "in poor shape, old, or had been designated 'not apt for consumption.'" After falsifying paperwork and substituting microchips used to identify the horses, the animals were slaughtered and the meat shipped to Belgium.
The Civil Guard said that the profits from the illegal meat could reach 20 million euros ($23 million) a year.
The case was linked to a 2013 scandal when Irish authorities detected beef burgers containing horse meat.
Is it still safe to consume Soylent?
Additional details at CNN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:11PM
Remind me. Why are we paying these people to "protect" us?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:14PM (1 child)
We give drugs to pets, racehorses, and so on. Some of these drugs are simply toxic to humans.
We shouldn't do that. The assumption should be that all vertebrate will end up in the food supply, as they ought to in order to prevent waste.
This includes euthanasia, which can be done via non-toxic methods like nitrogen asphyxiation.
Also, don't shoot them with lead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:18PM
It's a much better idea to let consumers be responsible for what they choose to put in their own bodies.
The key is to help consumers make informed decisions—that's why there is a regulatory agency; to provide consumers with certain guarantees.
The problem, as always, is that this regulatory agency has been set up as a monopoly, and we all know that a monopoly is going to produce low-quality results (especially when that monopoly was founded at the point of a gun, rather than by providing a service for which customers paid voluntarily).
Let there be competing regulatory agencies, just like there are competing "kosher" certification agencies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:16PM (2 children)
Where is my vat grown beef protein in which no cow was murdered but still tastes like a steak?
It's been 10 years out since the 80's
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday July 17, @05:25PM (1 child)
2015: The $325,000 Lab-Grown Hamburger Now Costs Less Than $12 [fastcompany.com]
Lab-Grown Meat May Save a Lot More than Farm Animals' Lives [nbcnews.com]
Lab-Grown Pork Closer to Reality [soylentnews.org]
Lab-Grown Chicken (and Duck) Could be on the Menu in 4 Years [soylentnews.org]
This could also be very relevant:
Millions of Functional Human Cells Can be Created in Days With OPTi-OX [soylentnews.org]
Go ahead and make your Soylent jokes. But if it can be applied to bovine/chicken/etc. cells then it could speed things up and lower costs.
I'll go with some others and predict a lab-grown meat product being sold in some capacity by 2020. Maybe in high end restaurants. The true test is getting that stuff into 5 lb frozen bags at Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, BJ's, ALDI, etc.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @05:36PM
Right where's my beef? seems like a money problem at this point why no VC's for food? right that might help people, rather than AI which leads to lots of military contracts
