from the time-to-move-off-the-cloud dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The bill will go into effect in November.
The Australian government is implementing laws that'll pressure tech giants like Facebook and Google to decrypt messages for terrorist and criminal investigators, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced on Friday, reports the ABC.
Investigators would ask for assistance from Apple, Facebook, Google and others in cases regarding terrorism, pedophile rings and drug trafficking.
"We've got a real problem in that the new law enforcement agencies are increasingly unable to find out what terrorists and drug traffickers and pedophile rings are up to because of the very high levels of encryption," Turnbull said to reporters.
"Where we can compel it, we will," he added, "but we will need the cooperation from the tech companies."
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @08:17PM
Tech companies can stop serving Australians until their government cooperates. Which chicken will swerve first? Public demand for social media? Or robber baron demand for advertising impressions?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @08:18PM
Turnbull seems like he spends a lot to time turning bulls in a sling up his ass, a completely dishonest shitbag that has no validity as a human being
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @08:23PM (1 child)
oh my...
Anyway, some people like birds. Other people like stars or trains. I like terrorists. I'm a terrorist watcher. Roger the terrorist watcher. Pleased to meet you. Has anybody spotted this rare encrypting terrorist?
It seems the encrypting terrorist is a very rare specimen, indeed. Has anybody at least heard about where I might find one? Any rumors? I would love to be the first person to catalog this rare and unique kind of terrorist for future terrorist watchers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @08:26PM
Roger? have you considered rogering the bull? that turn could give you great benifit
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday July 17, @08:28PM
They post URLs of the kiddieporn. I don't think Pastebin ever deletes them.
If you search for a kiddieporn keyword at bing, it will suggest several more-specific keywords.
Google doesn't do that.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 17, @08:38PM
The Australian government is effectively mandating that tech giants must design insecure systems.
It is either secure. Or it is not. (aka, insecure)
If it is secure, then the government nor the tech giant company can't read your private messages.
If the government, or the tech giant can read your private messages, then it is not secure.
Apple was arguing last year that they were designing their system so that even Apple couldn't read your phone contents.
Reply to This