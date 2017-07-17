If you lean in for a kiss on the left you may be in the minority. A new study from an international team of psychologists and neuroscientists suggest that humans are hardwired to favour leaning to the right while kissing romantic partners, which may have wider implications for neuroscience and cognitive sciences.

Building on previous work from Western countries, a new academic paper just published in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first to investigate an inherent bias for turning the head to one side while people kiss in a non-Western context, in Bangladesh, where romantic kissing is not typically observed in public. It is also the first study in the world to show that the kiss recipients have a tendency to match their partners' head-leaning direction.