Humans Hardwired to Lean to the Right While Kissing the World Over

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 17, @10:46PM   Printer-friendly
If you lean in for a kiss on the left you may be in the minority. A new study from an international team of psychologists and neuroscientists suggest that humans are hardwired to favour leaning to the right while kissing romantic partners, which may have wider implications for neuroscience and cognitive sciences.

Building on previous work from Western countries, a new academic paper just published in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first to investigate an inherent bias for turning the head to one side while people kiss in a non-Western context, in Bangladesh, where romantic kissing is not typically observed in public. It is also the first study in the world to show that the kiss recipients have a tendency to match their partners' head-leaning direction.

Source: https://phys.org/news/2017-07-humans-hardwired-world.html

Journal Reference: A. K. M. Rezaul Karim et al. The right way to kiss: directionality bias in head-turning during kissing, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-04942-9

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @10:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @10:56PM (#540618)

    For the first time I opened my eyes and looked at Cal. He noticed and smiled at me. I did not feel strange lying there with him. He was like an old friend.
    "For now, I shall give you something very special. It is a rare thing among us and not given lightly. You will learn its significance as time goes on. I'm doing it because you fascinate me. Because there's something important inside you. I don't know what it is yet. But I know it was no accident I found you." He leant on his elbow, over me. "This is called the Sharing of Breath. It is sacred and powerful."
    I was nearly sick with fright as his face loomed above me, satanic with shadows. I closed my eyes and felt his breath upon me. I expected a vast vampiric drain on my lungs, pain of some kind. I felt his lips, dry and firm, touch my own. His tongue like a thread of fire touched my teeth. He called it a sharing of breath. My arms curled around his back, which was hardened with stress and muscle. He called it a sharing of breath. Where I came from, we called it a kiss.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @10:59PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @10:59PM (#540620)

    It is also the first study in the world to show that the kiss recipients have a tendency to match their partners' head-leaning direction.

    In other news, non-nose-breaking behavior is favored when going romantic. At 11.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @11:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 17, @11:03PM (#540622)

      Except for Eskimos.

