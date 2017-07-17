Stories
Game of Thrones Causes Australian Cable Company to Crash

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 18, @01:52AM   Printer-friendly
Fluffeh writes:

Foxtel's (Australian Pay TV) online streaming services have crashed on the same day the seventh season of Game of Thrones was released on the platform. Foxtel confirmed its services — including Foxtel Now, Play and the Foxtel App — were down.

Some users said they were frustrated they had "tried to do the right thing" by paying for the streaming service, rather than downloading pirated versions. "At this point it's just easier to torrent Game of Thrones than do the right thing and get Foxtel to work ... just a joke," Luke Johnson posted on Twitter.

