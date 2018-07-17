Stories
Why Stonehenge Was Built

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 18, @06:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the to-make-us-ask-why dept.
News Science

mrpg writes:

Stonehenge is one the UK's most visited tourist attractions – and one of the world's most enigmatic ancient monuments. People come from all over the world to stare at the iconic stone pillars and wonder how, and why, they were put in place.

The site may be instantly recognisable, but there is far more to it than first meets the eye. As archaeologists study this area, mystery after mystery unfolds. But a coherent story may be beginning to emerge.

That has been particularly true over the last decade. Researchers have been studying not just the monument itself, but the area around it, hoping to find clues in this intriguing landscape of prehistoric monuments.

Underground imaging and excavation have revealed that Stonehenge was once part of a complicated network of structures: ancient burial mounds, unknown settlements, processional routes and even gold-adorned burials. The finds paint a picture of a far more mysterious and elaborate Neolithic and Bronze Age world than previously thought.

http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20170713-why-stonehenge-was-built

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @06:45AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @06:45AM (#540833)

    It's a BBC Travel story, and it answers nothing.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 18, @07:04AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 18, @07:04AM (#540843)

      To Attract Tourists from The Future

      Truly ancient wisdom, ey? "Build it and they will come"

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 18, @06:49AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday July 18, @06:49AM (#540836)

    It's the Burning Man of the Neolithic.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:04AM (#540844)

    https://www.google.com/?gws_rd=ssl#q=%22than+previously+thought%22 [google.com]

    Startpage and ddg give other results. Anyway, this phrase arouses suspicion in me and it is everywhere. I am not sure when I made that connection, it is largely unconscious.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:10AM (#540846)

    This bunch of stones was built solely to mock the True Savior and offend our precious religious liberties, such as the freedom to co-opt pagan festivals and burn the heretics. Pure oppression!

