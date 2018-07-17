from the zzzzzz dept.
Having a good reason to get out of bed in the morning means you are more likely to sleep better at night with less sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, reports a new Northwestern Medicine and Rush University Medical Center study based on older adults.
This is the first study to show having a purpose in life specifically results in fewer sleep disturbances and improved sleep quality and over a long period of time. Previous research showed having a purpose in life generally improves overall sleep when measured at a single point in time.
Although the participants in the study were older, researchers said the findings are likely applicable to the broader public.
"Helping people cultivate a purpose in life could be an effective drug-free strategy to improve sleep quality, particularly for a population that is facing more insomnia," said senior author Jason Ong, an associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "Purpose in life is something that can be cultivated and enhanced through mindfulness therapies."
The paper will be published in the journal Sleep Science and Practice.
Journal Reference: Arlener D. Turner, Christine E. Smith, Jason C. Ong. Is purpose in life associated with less sleep disturbance in older adults? Sleep Science and Practice, 2017; 1 (1) DOI: 10.1186/s41606-017-0015-6
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday July 18, @11:27AM (1 child)
I personally always found that if I did physical things during the day I sleep better at night. There doesn't have to have been a good reason to do them in the morning when I woke up but I did them anyway. I sleep better when physically tired compared to just being mentally tired.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASfVIFUw20Y [youtube.com]
"... a drug-free strategy to improve sleep", the drugcompanies are not going to like that.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday July 18, @11:45AM
I have a sleepanalyser (python on an old phone!) , and after a 10k in the evening it shows *flatline* for at least 4 hours. Complete non-motion suggests thorough sleep...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @11:30AM
Of course it is. You try going weeks without a good night's sleep, and see what that does to your purpose.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @11:36AM
Purpose in life means you are less stressed. Less stress means you can sleep better.
Lack of purpose has whole bunch of psychological issues associated with it. Just look at our invention of religion just to cope with this. And some people will even threaten and murder others just because another doesn't believe in their sky fairy.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday July 18, @11:38AM
be happy, your purpose is to become Soylent Green... that should help you sleep well.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
