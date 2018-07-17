IBM has announced its latest version of its mainframe, the IBM Z14, which it calls "the most significant re-positioning of mainframe technology in more than a decade."

The combination of an explosion in data breaches and increasingly severe regulatory requirements requires a new approach to security: the mainframe is back. IBM has announced its latest mainframe, the IBM z14, in what it calls "the most significant re-positioning of mainframe technology in more than a decade."

Encryption is seen as the best solution for both data loss and regulatory compliance. But encryption is hard, requiring more time and processing power than most companies have at their disposal. At the same time, it is becoming an increasingly attractive solution. More than nine billion data records have been lost or stolen since 2013; and only 4% were encrypted. Next year, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) could, in theory, impose fines of up to 4% of global turnover for the loss of unencrypted personal data.

A second regulation requiring widespread encryption is the NYSDFS cyber security regulation. This states, "As part of its cybersecurity program, based on its Risk Assessment, each Covered Entity shall implement controls, including encryption, to protect Nonpublic Information held or transmitted by the Covered Entity both in transit over external networks and at rest." 'Nonpublic Information' could almost be interpreted as 'everything'. The automatic facility to encrypt everything in transit and at rest -- as does the IBM Z -- will make its capabilities particularly attractive to banks and financial institutions that are governed by the New York State Department of Financial Services.