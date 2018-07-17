from the and-it-looks-cool dept.
IBM has announced its latest version of its mainframe, the IBM Z14, which it calls "the most significant re-positioning of mainframe technology in more than a decade."
Encryption is seen as the best solution for both data loss and regulatory compliance. But encryption is hard, requiring more time and processing power than most companies have at their disposal. At the same time, it is becoming an increasingly attractive solution. More than nine billion data records have been lost or stolen since 2013; and only 4% were encrypted. Next year, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) could, in theory, impose fines of up to 4% of global turnover for the loss of unencrypted personal data.
A second regulation requiring widespread encryption is the NYSDFS cyber security regulation. This states, "As part of its cybersecurity program, based on its Risk Assessment, each Covered Entity shall implement controls, including encryption, to protect Nonpublic Information held or transmitted by the Covered Entity both in transit over external networks and at rest." 'Nonpublic Information' could almost be interpreted as 'everything'. The automatic facility to encrypt everything in transit and at rest -- as does the IBM Z -- will make its capabilities particularly attractive to banks and financial institutions that are governed by the New York State Department of Financial Services.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday July 18, @02:44PM
I was initially wondering what the hell this news story was about, IBM Mainframes have had encryption for as long as I can remember -- that said I have not worked on one since Z9 was the new machine and that is over 10 years ago. The news isn't that it hasn't had this before but that it has become faster and has gotten more dedicated hardware ("... solution has been to introduce more power into a new mainframe: a massive 7x increase in cryptographic performance over the previous generation z13 -- driven by a 4x increase in silicon dedicated to cryptographic algorithms."). With that in mind this story seems more like a paid-for-by-IBM-advert then actual news.
The Mainframe is back? It never went away. It's only Gartner Group and similar that once a year makes a little report or whitepaper about how dead the Mainframe, UNIX and Linux are.
