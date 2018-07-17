from the just-say-no dept.
The Apache Foundation has declared that none of its new software projects can include Facebook's booby-trapped BSD-licensed code.
The foundation's legal affairs director, Chris Mattmann, said over the weekend that libraries, frameworks and tools covered by Facebook's open-source-ish BSD-plus-Patents license should not be absorbed into any new projects.
"No new project, sub-project or codebase, which has not used Facebook BSD+Patents licensed jars (or similar), are allowed to use them," Mattmann wrote. "In other words, if you haven't been using them, you aren't allowed to start. It is Cat‑X."
The Cat‑X or "Category X" classification means a library is not allowed to be included with any Apache product.
Additionally, he said, any existing projects that rely on the BSD+Patents licensed libraries will have until August 31 to get rid of Facebook's code and find a suitable replacement that has been approved by the foundation.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/17/apache_says_no_to_facebook_code_libraries/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @03:54PM (2 children)
Facebook is on GitHub so ambitious asshats can pad their resumes by forking Facebook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:16PM
Personally I've never had a compelling reason to use any Facebook libraries. For C++ in particular the STL and Boost are good enough.
