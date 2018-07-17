Stories
Apache Says 'No' to Facebook Code Libraries

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday July 18, @03:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the just-say-no dept.
Software Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

The Apache Foundation has declared that none of its new software projects can include Facebook's booby-trapped BSD-licensed code.

The foundation's legal affairs director, Chris Mattmann, said over the weekend that libraries, frameworks and tools covered by Facebook's open-source-ish BSD-plus-Patents license should not be absorbed into any new projects.

"No new project, sub-project or codebase, which has not used Facebook BSD+Patents licensed jars (or similar), are allowed to use them," Mattmann wrote. "In other words, if you haven't been using them, you aren't allowed to start. It is Cat‑X."

The Cat‑X or "Category X" classification means a library is not allowed to be included with any Apache product.

Additionally, he said, any existing projects that rely on the BSD+Patents licensed libraries will have until August 31 to get rid of Facebook's code and find a suitable replacement that has been approved by the foundation.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/17/apache_says_no_to_facebook_code_libraries/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @03:54PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @03:54PM (#540984)

    Facebook is on GitHub so ambitious asshats can pad their resumes by forking Facebook.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:06PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:06PM (#540990)
      They better watch out, if you fork Facebook, Facebook will fork back!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:16PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:16PM (#540993)

        Personally I've never had a compelling reason to use any Facebook libraries. For C++ in particular the STL and Boost are good enough.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @03:59PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @03:59PM (#540986)

    Facebook, Amazon, and Google are all created and run by jews. They are the top three Internet based companies looking to control the way we share and communicate over the internet. They use open source tools to build proprietary walled gardens. Just say no to their lust for power and money.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @04:07PM (#540992)

      Former slaves have become the masters. Revenge is sweet.

      For more recent examples, see the civil rights movement which made blacks our masters, the sexual revolution which made gays our masters, and the feminist revolution which made women our masters.

      We serve our black lesbian overlords in all things.

