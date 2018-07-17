from the here-comes-the-sun dept.
India's diesel-powered train network has a new kid on the block. The gas-guzzling Indian Railway system has just debuted its first solar-powered train, called the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU). It will operate in the city of New Delhi.
Placement of the solar panels on the train car was challenging. Sandeep Gupta, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jakson Engineers Limited (the company that produced and installed the solar panels) told Business Standard, "It is not an easy task to fit solar panels on the roof of train coaches that run at a speed of 80 km per hour." The panels feed into an onboard battery that can store surplus power.
The train will still be pulled by a diesel locomotive; the solar panels will only power passenger comfort systems, such as lights, information displays and fans. Even so, Indian Railways estimates that just one train with six solar-panel equipped cars will save 21,000 liters (5,547 gallons) of diesel fuel per year, at a cost savings around Rs12 lakh (almost $20,000).
[Editors note: per the articles, the train is diesel powered, not solar powered, only the electrics in the cars are solar powered. However, they still hope to save $6B in fuel costs in the coming years]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 18, @07:16PM (1 child)
Just google "India train".
Those panels may not get much sun.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:21PM
Not only that but 60,000 Indians hang on top of each car. But forget that.
The title OTFA: India's First Solar-Powered Train Makes its Debut is crap when the trains are still being pulled by diesel.
(Score: 2) by fnj on Tuesday July 18, @07:23PM
Stupid retarded lying headline. It is NOT a solar-powered train. If you think you could power a train (or a car) from on-board solar power, you are an IDIOT.
