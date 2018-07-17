Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

India's First Solar-Powered Train Makes its Debut

posted by CoolHand on Tuesday July 18, @07:04PM   Printer-friendly
from the here-comes-the-sun dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

India's diesel-powered train network has a new kid on the block. The gas-guzzling Indian Railway system has just debuted its first solar-powered train, called the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU). It will operate in the city of New Delhi.

Placement of the solar panels on the train car was challenging. Sandeep Gupta, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jakson Engineers Limited (the company that produced and installed the solar panels) told Business Standard, "It is not an easy task to fit solar panels on the roof of train coaches that run at a speed of 80 km per hour." The panels feed into an onboard battery that can store surplus power.

The train will still be pulled by a diesel locomotive; the solar panels will only power passenger comfort systems, such as lights, information displays and fans. Even so, Indian Railways estimates that just one train with six solar-panel equipped cars will save 21,000 liters (5,547 gallons) of diesel fuel per year, at a cost savings around Rs12 lakh (almost $20,000).

Source: Engadget

[Editors note: per the articles, the train is diesel powered, not solar powered, only the electrics in the cars are solar powered. However, they still hope to save $6B in fuel costs in the coming years]

Original Submission


«  Russia is Building War Robots: a Fully-Automated Kalashnikov Neural Network Gun
India's First Solar-Powered Train Makes its Debut | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 18, @07:16PM (1 child)

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday July 18, @07:16PM (#541105)

    Just google "India train".
    Those panels may not get much sun.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @07:21PM (#541107)

      Not only that but 60,000 Indians hang on top of each car. But forget that.

      The title OTFA: India's First Solar-Powered Train Makes its Debut is crap when the trains are still being pulled by diesel.

  • (Score: 2) by fnj on Tuesday July 18, @07:23PM

    by fnj (1654) on Tuesday July 18, @07:23PM (#541110)

    Stupid retarded lying headline. It is NOT a solar-powered train. If you think you could power a train (or a car) from on-board solar power, you are an IDIOT.

(1)