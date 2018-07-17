from the can't-take-it-anymore dept.
The automation revolution, where most of our jobs are replaced by robots and we spend the rest of our days floating around on rubber rings sipping piña coladas, has hit a snag: a Knightscope K5 security bot appears to have fallen down some stairs and drowned itself in a water feature.
The scene, which took place at the mixed-use Washington Harbour development in Washington DC, was captured by Bilal Farooqui on Twitter. One local office worker reported that the K5 robot had only been patrolling the complex for a few days. Knightscope said in a statement that the "isolated incident" was under investigation, and that a new robot would be delivered to Washington Harbour this week for free.
We first wrote about the Dalek-like K5 back in 2014. The first bots were deployed on campuses and shopping complexes near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. The company has never disclosed how many robots are on active duty, but this is the first time I've heard of a K5 deployment outside of Silicon Valley.
The K5, which is equipped with lots and lots of sensors, is ostensibly an interesting piece of high-tech kit. It has a 360-degree video camera array, sensitive microphones, air quality sensors, and even thermal imaging capabilities. The cameras can apparently scan up to 1,500 car number plates per minute; the microphones can detect gun shots and other notable sounds. Autonomous mobility is provided by a mix of lidar, radar, and the video camera array—but given that it missed the steps down into the Washington Harbour water feature, perhaps the software needs tweaking.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @08:51PM (1 child)
Knightscope K5 Makes A Big Slapsh At Washington Harbour
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday July 18, @09:08PM
"Is this picture the proof that Godzilla is female?"
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday July 18, @09:20PM (2 children)
Feel suicidal? Now you don't need to do it yourself. Get RoboCide, our suicidal robot. It commits suicide for you, 100% success guaranteed. RoboCide. Because robots are better at killing themselves.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday July 18, @09:24PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suicide_booth [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 18, @09:40PM
Funnier https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euthanasia_Coaster [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 18, @09:23PM (2 children)
... nobody cares about the dreams of electric sheep (or of any security sheep for that matter).
Let those sub-intelligent humans care about groping other unsecure sheep inside airports and feel important for doing so, I'm outta here.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday July 18, @09:38PM (1 child)
I think the obvious explanation is much simpler: This bot had a conversation with Marvin the Paranoid Android.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday July 18, @09:44PM
To keep with the mood: RIP, Alan Rickman.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday July 18, @09:33PM (1 child)
Bot [soylentnews.org] You OK?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday July 18, @09:40PM
Yes, but what does Bot 1 do when the answer comes back "No, so fall-splash-bzzt routine has been initiated"
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday July 18, @09:43PM
...the K5 unit had previously been seen interfacing with with a large bipedal robot. Witnesses described the second robot as "looking like a cheap special effect off some British SF show" and overheard it mentioning something about "diodes" and having a "brain the size of a planet".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 18, @09:45PM
Heh! That's what the last security guard did too. So we cut the wages and hired another one. Same thing! Now the robot did it too. Talk about coincidence. Let's hope the new robot fares better.
